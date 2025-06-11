Chinese man arrested for running unlicensed VVIP tour in Bangkok

A Chinese man has been arrested for operating a luxury VVIP programme for Chinese tourists in Bangkok’s historic Rattanakosin Island, despite not having the required permit.

The suspect, identified as 25 year old Ling Zixiang, was detained near Tha Chang Pier on Maharat Road.

The arrest was the result of a detailed investigation by tourist police, led by Police Major General Saksira Pheuak-um, which tracked a Chinese application used by Ling to contact his clients.

According to police, the suspect had been using three Toyota Alphard luxury vans to transport tourists to famous attractions like the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew). His high-end, full-service tour package included transport, itinerary planning, and expensive meals for his clients.

“Ling was operating without the necessary permissions and was found working in a profession reserved exclusively for Thai citizens,” Pol. Maj. Gen. Saksira said.

Ling, who held a Thailand Elite Visa, was charged with illegal employment and running an unlicensed tour programme.

This arrest follows an inspection of 940 tour operators between October last year and March this year, during which officers discovered numerous violations. Many operators were found to be working without licences, while others failed to provide mandatory insurance coverage for their clients. Additionally, 338 tour guides were questioned, with many lacking proper credentials.

Thai law is strict when it comes to the tourism industry, and unlicensed operators and guides face serious penalties. Unlicensed tour operators can face up to two years in jail or fines of up to 500,000 baht. Similarly, unlicensed tour guides can be sentenced to one year in prison and/or fined up to 100,000 baht, reported Bangkok Post.

Police warned that this is just the tip of the iceberg, with many foreign nationals illegally operating tours in Thailand. They have vowed to continue their crackdown on unlicensed tourism activities, ensuring the protection of both tourists and local businesses.

With tourism steadily growing in Thailand, especially in popular destinations like Bangkok, the government is determined to maintain order and safety in the industry, putting an end to illegal practices that can undermine its reputation.