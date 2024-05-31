Mother mourns British woman found dead in Bangkok hotel

Photo courtesy of Sussex Express UK

The heartbroken mother of a 36 year old British woman from Bexhill, East Sussex, southeast England has paid an emotional tribute to her daughter, who was recently found dead in a Bangkok hotel room.

Rebecca Turner was on an adventure in Southeast Asia with friends when tragedy struck. Her mother, Anita Turner, described her as a vivacious and outgoing woman who lived life to the fullest.

“Bec was always the life of the party, loved travelling the world, and made friends wherever she went.”

During a four-year stay in Laos, Turner became an integral part of a local village community.

“I’ve only recently discovered the depth of her impact, as many people from around the world and the Laotian community have reached out to me with heartfelt messages. Bec generously supported the local school, providing significant help. The village mayor even held a ceremony to thank her, which was truly touching.”

Turner’s kindness extended beyond financial support. She and a friend from London often biked through the village, buying dolls from underprivileged children and redistributing them to those with nothing. After her death, an Irish bar where she was well-known held a memorial for her, and villagers queued to pay their respects.

“Laos captured Bec’s heart, and she loved it there.”

Turner had attended a friend’s wedding in Laos in February and spent some time there before heading to Bangkok, where other friends joined her. She planned to stay in Thailand for two months, with a return to the UK scheduled for April 16, just in time for a holiday in Peru.

Tragically, on March 16, the British woman and her boyfriend were found dead in their Bangkok hotel room, reported Sussex Express UK.

Turner’s body was repatriated to the UK, and her funeral took place on May 10 in Eastbourne. An inquest into her death is set to open next Tuesday, June 4.