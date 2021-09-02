Thailand
Blood donations urgently needed by Red Cross; northeast stores hit critical level
Thailand’s Red Cross Society is still in desperate need of blood donations. The society says their stores are limited to a critical level. In fact, the society was unable to supply 70% of the blood donations requested by hospitals, says chief of the Nakhon Ratchasima based 5th National Blood Centre, Sirilak Piakkhunthod, today. The problem is notably critical in the northeastern Thai provinces.
Blood donations in the 4 northeastern Thai provinces, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram and Surin, which are under the centre’s purview, have fallen sharply since the most recent wave of the Covid pandemic. Nakhon Ratchasima has especially low donations. Sirilak says the reduction in blood donations is attributable to disease control restrictions, like employees having to work from home and online learning on the part of students.
Prior to the most recent Covid outbreak, the centre had provided 70 to 80% of blood needed by hospitals in Nakhon Ratchasima. Currently, the centre can provide 30%. The chief adds that if the blood shortage persists, lives will be in peril, particularly patients with blood related diseases who require 1 to 2 units of blood every 3 to 4 weeks. Sirilak adds that this blood shortage is a huge issue for patients that urgently need blood for surgeries.
The chief reminds the public that they can donate blood at their centre in tambon Nong Bua Sala, located in the Terminal 21 shopping centre. They can also donate blood at hospitals.
For the last week, the Red cross has been pleading for more blood donations.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
