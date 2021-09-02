Connect with us

Thailand

Blood donations urgently needed by Red Cross; northeast stores hit critical level

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Shahrc/Flickr

Thailand’s Red Cross Society is still in desperate need of blood donations. The society says their stores are limited to a critical level. In fact, the society was unable to supply 70% of the blood donations requested by hospitals, says chief of the Nakhon Ratchasima based 5th National Blood Centre, Sirilak Piakkhunthod, today. The problem is notably critical in the northeastern Thai provinces.

Blood donations in the 4 northeastern Thai provinces, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram and Surin, which are under the centre’s purview, have fallen sharply since the most recent wave of the Covid pandemic. Nakhon Ratchasima has especially low donations. Sirilak says the reduction in blood donations is attributable to disease control restrictions, like employees having to work from home and online learning on the part of students.

Prior to the most recent Covid outbreak, the centre had provided 70 to 80% of blood needed by hospitals in Nakhon Ratchasima. Currently, the centre can provide 30%. The chief adds that if the blood shortage persists, lives will be in peril, particularly patients with blood related diseases who require 1 to 2 units of blood every 3 to 4 weeks. Sirilak adds that this blood shortage is a huge issue for patients that urgently need blood for surgeries.

The chief reminds the public that they can donate blood at their centre in tambon Nong Bua Sala, located in the Terminal 21 shopping centre. They can also donate blood at hospitals.

For the last week, the Red cross has been pleading for more blood donations.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime1 hour ago

Former Nakhon Sawan officer will face perjury charges over suspect’s cause of death
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Easing Covid restrictions, curfews, Covid infections drop | September 2
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok ranked #1 best “workation” city in the world, Phuket #10
Sponsored22 hours ago

Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Krabi3 hours ago

Over 1,000 cats abandoned by owners on Koh Phi Phi, donations needed
Thailand3 hours ago

Hat Yai immigration officer investigated for alleged extortion
Thailand4 hours ago

Blood donations urgently needed by Red Cross; northeast stores hit critical level
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Video4 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 2
Phuket5 hours ago

No deaths, 2 Sandboxers with Covid-19 in Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 14,956 new cases; provincial totals
Video5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | End of the curfew? Anutin defends vaccine rollout | September 2
Phuket6 hours ago

Phuket Fishing Port to reopen tomorrow
Thailand7 hours ago

Ostrich escapes from Chon Buri farm, causes traffic jam
News7 hours ago

Russian man on Koh Samui arrested for possession of illicit drugs for sale
Politics8 hours ago

Move Forward MP accused of falsifying documents in complaint filed by Thai army
Thailand8 hours ago

Man allegedly killed a man for reporting him for visa overstay
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending