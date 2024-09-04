Thai Red Cross slashes dengue fever jab prices

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Thai Red Cross Society’s Immunisation and Travel Medicine Clinic is rolling out an unbeatable dengue fever vaccination campaign.

For a limited time, the life-saving jab is available at a slashed price of just 1,600 baht per dose, with the full two-dose course set at a budget-friendly 3,200 baht. This special offer runs until October, giving ample time for people to safeguard themselves against this potentially deadly disease.

The campaign is open to all individuals aged four to 60 years, regardless of previous exposure to dengue fever. A small additional fee of 100 baht for medical services applies, along with a one-time charge of 20 baht for a patient card if you’re a first-time visitor.

The clinic, situated in the Rajudis Building at Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute on Rama 4 Road in Pathumwan district in Bangkok, offers convenient operating hours, reported Pattaya Mail.

It is open from 8.30am to noon and 1pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday, with Saturday and public holiday hours from 8.30am to noon.

Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to protect yourself and your loved ones at a fraction of the usual cost. For more details or to book your appointment, call 02-2520161 ext. 82731 or visit their website.

In related news, Phuket has emerged as the hotspot for dengue fever in upper southern Thailand, with the highest infection rates among seven provinces, according to the Department of Disease Control’s regional office.

Dr Darinda Rosa, acting Director of Health Region 11’s Disease Control Office, highlighted a significant surge in dengue cases from January 1 to July 24, totalling 5,853.

In other news, a crestfallen British mother urged travellers ahead of the holiday season to be wary of dengue fever after losing her son to the disease while he was on holiday in Thailand. The heartbroken mother recalled the last devastating phone call from her son just before he died from the disease several years ago.