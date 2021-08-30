Thailand
Khon Kaen pleads for more blood donations as demand surpasses supply
Khon Kaen, a northeastern Thai province, is in desperate need of blood donations as demand for blood transfusions is surpassing the blood supply, says the Thai Red Cross Society. The TRCS requested more blood donations at the society’s 6th regional national blood service that spans Kohn Kaen, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Bung Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Loei, Kalasin, Roi-et, Maha Sarakham, and Chaiyaphum in the region.
Chief of the Khon Kaen blood service centre, Virasinee Chaimanee, says the blood shortage is nothing new as it has been going on for several months. Hospitals in the northeast of Thailand have been continuously asking for more blood, but the centre has only been to provide less than 20% of what is needed. Thai media says a hospital that might normally get 100 bags of blood every day is now getting less than 20 bags. Virasinee says the amount of blood donated has decreased, which a doctor previously attributed to residents’ reluctance to donating blood amidst the Covid pandemic.
“The centre initially set a target to acquire about 3,000 units of blood in August, but we have so far collected only 1,150 units, while hospitals in our service area have asked for more blood for every group.”
Virasinee adds that throughout most of August, her centre received requests for over 6,000 units, but was only able to provide just over a thousand units. She says if the blood shortage persists, patients in dire need of blood will be severely affected.
People who wish to donate blood in the region can do so at the 6th Regional National Blood Service in Khon Kaen on Mitrapap road.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
