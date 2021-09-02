Hat Yai immigration officer investigated for alleged extortion

Immigration police are investigating an officer in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district for alleged extortion after an audio clip of an officer asking an immigrant for a monthly fee was shared on a watchdog Facebook page.

A committee has been set up by Immigration Division 6 to investigate the case and to determine whether an immigration officer was involved. The division says the investigation should wrap up within the next seven days, adding that “Any officer or person involved in the case will face legal action without exception.”

The Strong Thailand Anti-Corruption Facebook page shared the sound clip of the conversation between the officer and the immigrant. The immigrant was not identified.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on