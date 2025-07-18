Udon Thani man found dead after financial collapse

A man was found dead outside his home in Udon Thani in a chilling scene that left neighbours and relatives shaken. The 54 year old, who reportedly lost millions and struggled with emotional despair after his divorce, left behind a haunting farewell note and five luxury watches.

Police Lieutenant Sirichai Photichak from Udon Thani Police Station led officers and rescue workers to a townhouse in Mueang district yesterday, July 17, after receiving a report of a suicide. The man was discovered hanging from the front of his home.

Inside, officers found an eerily set table: three empty beer bottles, snacks, a mobile phone, and the five watches. A handwritten note requested that he be buried beside his mother and detailed how his remaining possessions should be divided among family members.

A neighbour, 31 year old Toktak, described the moment she stumbled upon the scene. While opening her front door for her sibling, she noticed something unusual across the street. At first glance, she thought he was simply standing outside but as she looked closer, the tragic reality hit.

“I didn’t know what he did for a living,” she said. “He lived quietly and often kept his lights off. It seemed like he wanted someone to find him.”

The man’s 50 year old ex-wife arrived in tears. She revealed that they had separated three years earlier, after which his mental health declined rapidly. Despite previously running a successful rice soup business together and amassing around 7 to 8 million baht, everything unravelled following their split.

“He kept talking about wanting to die,” she said. “After the divorce, he lost everything—he even had to borrow 200 or 300 baht from people.”

Relatives believe failed investments in the stock market were the final blow, sending him into a spiral of stress and hopelessness, reported KhaoSod.

Police have confirmed no signs of foul play and are treating the case as a suicide. They urged anyone dealing with emotional distress to seek help from mental health services or reach out to loved ones before it’s too late.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.