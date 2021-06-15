Thailand
Bangkok Post and Fazwaz join together to galvanise property listings platform
For those seeking to own property in Thailand, FazWaz is seeking to make your property owning dreams easier. They are partnering with Bangkok Post to advertise the country’s biggest offerings of verified direct properties for sale and rent. All will be available on 1 platform.
FazWaz, a property technology firm, wants to make the property buying process more streamlined. They use machine learning and an automated valuation system. The first such system to be used in the Bangkok market.
Property seekers can peruse over 10,000 listings throughout the country via property.bangkokpost.com and property.posttoday.com. They use map-centric searches and smart filters to rapidly determine the optimal prospect.
3D technology lets buyers check up to 70% of the major projects throughout central Bangkok. Right from their mobile phone.
FazWaz boasts teams of registered agents to assist buyers in arranging in person inspections. They can help every step of the way, from negotiating prices and contracts, up to finalizing the sale.
On the other end, sellers can use the platform to reach a global audience of almost 250,000 possible buyers each month. In addition, FazWaz has an automated valuation model to assist sellers to price their properties to reflect real market conditions.
From Paul Trayman, FazWaz chief operating officer:
“FazWaz is delighted to become the exclusive property partner with one of Thailand’s leading and most trusted brands that embodies our same core values: providing verified and reliable content and being the No.1 source for their readers”.
This partnership reconfirms FazWaz as a leader in the proptech space and through this collaboration it offers our consumers access to a wider audience of homebuyers and renters, as well as access to more amazing homes across the country”.
The editor of the Bangkok Post, Soonruth Bunyamanee says:
“We see the FazWaz platform as helping to address some of the complexities faced by both buyers and sellers.
It is basically bringing the real estate industry into the 21st century”.
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
