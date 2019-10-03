PropTech company targeting global expansion? FazWaz raises Pre-Series A | The Thaiger

Business
PropTech company targeting global expansion? FazWaz raises Pre-Series A
FazWaz, a PropTech company focused on making real estate transactions cheaper, simpler and more efficient announced today that is has secured an undisclosed 7 figure USD amount in a pre-series A round led by a Singaporean group.
The funding will enable the FazWaz Group to expand its market share in Thailand, and continue its overseas expansion into the UAE. The company which launched in 2015 has seen unprecedented growth due to its core values based around simplicity and transparency.
According to CEO Brennan Campbell, “The real estate ecosystem in emerging markets is rapidly changing. The majority of PropTech companies do very little to add value to the end consumers of real estate and are too focused on squeezing advertising revenue from agents and developers alike”.
FazWaz is taking a consumer first focused strategy and this has proven to be vital in reshaping the way people transact in real estate.
FazWaz is continuing to build an end-to-end technology platform that services agents and their clients through every step of the real estate journey. More agents are now moving to join the FazWaz network and the network is opening up to all agencies by the first quarter of 2020.
Paul Trayman the Chief Operating Officer of the group states “the expansion into the UAE is natural movement for FazWaz. The development of consumer focused PropTech in such a transactional market has been limited, and hugh potential exists for companies with our unique proposition”
FazWaz is already planning its Series A, looking to raise $5 million USD, towards the start of 2020. Unlike the majority of PropTech companies, FazWaz has maintained profitability since inception and this model will allow FazWaz to penetrate into other Southeast Asia markets, replicating its model.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Draft bill to inspect e-bank transfers over 50,000 baht
The Deputy Government Spokesman Rachada Dhnadirek says the Cabinet has now approved a draft bill proposed by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to inspect electronic transactions exceeding 50,000 baht, in a move to combat money laundering and financing of terrorists.
According to international standards, Thailand has been found lacking on 17 issues in relation to preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
Financial institutions and businesses that come under the Anti-Money Laundering Act’s Section 16, such as gem dealers, car dealers or real-estate brokers, must undergo assessment.
“All transactions will be stopped and reported to AMLO if any signs of risky behaviour are detected.”
“Individuals who send more than 50,000 baht overseas and the recipient will have to provide their identification and information to banks before the transfer is completed.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
18 foreign companies receive licences to operate in Thailand – September
“Since January this year, 155 foreign companies have been granted licences to conduct business in Thailand.”
The Thai Department of Business Development has granted licences, during September, to 18 foreign companies to conduct business in Thailand.
The director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan says most of these companies are from Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, employing 428 Thais and have an investment capital of more than 470 million baht, as well as technological know-how from their countries.
“Thailand is in need of technology transfer in the fields of off-shore rig engineering and decommissioning, petroleum drilling and safety, electrical and electronic systems for platform screen doors, agile software development, aerospace engineering, and more.”
“Among the 18 foreign companies which were granted licences, six are in business services – IT, accounting, financial, organisation development, while five are in consumer services: e-payment, e-recruitment software, equipment renting.”
“As for the rest, five are in private construction contracting and two in the retail business.”
The Nation reports, according to statistics from the department, since January this year, 155 foreign companies have been granted licences to conduct business in Thailand, generating more than 21 billion baht worth of investment.
Thailand has yet to liberalise its services sector to foreign companies, causing these investors to apply for licences to conduct businesses in specific fields first.
The sectors that a majority of foreign companies are interested in include engineering and construction of power plants and elevated train routes, petrol vehicles and equipment management and decommissioning, and resource survey satellite testing and technical support.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan of the Department of Business Development
Business
Cafe Amazon brewing up a cup of coffee in China
PTT Oil and Retail Business, the owners of the Cafe Amazon brand, has opened its first branch in China. Their goal is to make the coffee chain a global brand, a sort of ‘Thai Starbucks’.
The first Cafe Amazon outlet in China is located at a Sinopec petrol station in Nanning of Guangxi, in southern China on the Vietnamese border, making it the tenth foreign market the brand has entered.
PTT Oil and Retail president and CEO Jiraphon Kawswat says the plans for first branch in China were supported by the company’s partners in Thailand and the host country. PTT Oil and Retail will now continue to roll out Cafe Amazon branches at other Sinopec petrol stations across China, the world’s largest consumer market.
Cafe Amazon is now brewing up Thai coffee in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, The Philippines, Japan and Oman. The brand has been growing annually in terms of the number of new branches and sales – it served up 225 million cups of coffee and related drinks in 2018.
In Thailand the brand has also been making-over its outlets around Thailand to make them distinctive and attractive to Thailand’s growing coffee-drinking market.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Foreign companies looking to relocate factories in Vietnam
Australian newspaper reports on Thai minister’s criminal drug past
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row
Dengue fever in Thailand: 3 dead in Bangkok since January 2019
“If you want to shoot me, get on with it,” British grandmother
Police shoot and kill chef in North Pattaya hotel car park
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
PropTech company targeting global expansion? FazWaz raises Pre-Series A
Pattaya storm water drainage still lacking
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Pope will meet His Majesty the King and the Prime Minister during visit to Thailand
Property Perfect launch promotion to boost flagging condo sales
Hotel guest in Pattaya shocked as staff force her to wash stained towel
Chinese con men wanted for 700 million baht fraud arrested in Phuket
US will slap tariffs on EU following Airbus trade ruling
“Broadway in Bangkok, unplugged” – Musical theatre comes to Bangkok in November
British man involved in death of Thai woman in Pattaya gets 4 year sentence for drugs in the UK
Journey back to Tham Luang in ‘The Cave’ – VIDEO
Thai police to stop background checks on Muslim students
Bangkok’s Dream World has unexpected new attraction
‘Impeachment nonsense’ is to blame for Wall Street rout – US President Trump
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Indonesia’s burning issue – controlling the palm oil giants
- North East3 days ago
“Richest man in Khon Kaen” in stand-off with police
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Thai PM orders anti-pollution measures for smoggy Bangkok
- Uncategorized3 days ago
Spending on Bangkok’s Vegetarian Festival up 2.4% from last year
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Samui airport ‘spy cam’ taken offline after police raid home of British expat
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Solving Thailand’s smoke haze problems. “Use shorter or smaller joss-sticks.”
- Hong Kong4 days ago
Hong Kong clashes heat up ahead of 70th anniversary party for China