Bangkok
CCSA has yet to begin talks on lifting alcohol ban at Bangkok restaurants
Authorities haven’t begun to mull over whether to allow restaurants in Bangkok to serve alcohol again. The booze ban at restaurants and the closure order on bars is intended to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The idea is that with nowhere to go out for a drink, gatherings would be reduced.
To lift the ban on alcohol at restaurants, the Public Health Ministry needs to make a proposal to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. After being asked about when restaurants could resume selling alcohol, the National Security Council chief, who is also the CCSA’s head of operations, Nattapon Nakpanich, said a proposal from the ministry needs to be added to the meeting agenda before the topic is discussed. If the proposal is made, the CCSA will consider lifting the restriction, he said.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with hundreds of new Covid-19 cases reported each day. Most infections are clustered at prisons, factories and construction camps. With vaccinations rolling out in the capital, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration eased restrictions yesterday, allowing 5 types of businesses to reopen including nail salons, beauty clinics, massage parlours for foot massage services, tattoo studios and public parks.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
CCSA has yet to begin talks on lifting alcohol ban at Bangkok restaurants
Yala enters lockdown today
Thai police say they’ve gathered “strong evidence” on transnational drug trade
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
More than 100 cats rescued from owner
Tuesday Covid Update: Cumulative case count exceeds 200,000; provincial totals
Thai amulets come to blockchain, blessed by grandmaster of spells and charms
Dogs from Thailand and more than 100 countries banned from US due to risk of rabies
Bangkok elderly can register for vaccine
“Bubble and seal” method to contain outbreaks at factories, keep business afloat
Good Morning Thailand | Samui quiet/flights/reopening, Thailand’s botched vaccine roll out
Thai government says vaccine rollout is going “according to plan”
Taxi driver attacks woman at bus stop, has a history of violence
Vaccine registration website for expats back up after data leak
Thai PM ignores demands to step down, insists he’s going nowhere
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Songkhla2 days ago
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?
- Phuket2 days ago
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1