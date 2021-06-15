CCSA has yet to begin talks on lifting alcohol ban at Bangkok restaurants

Authorities haven’t begun to mull over whether to allow restaurants in Bangkok to serve alcohol again. The booze ban at restaurants and the closure order on bars is intended to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The idea is that with nowhere to go out for a drink, gatherings would be reduced.

To lift the ban on alcohol at restaurants, the Public Health Ministry needs to make a proposal to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. After being asked about when restaurants could resume selling alcohol, the National Security Council chief, who is also the CCSA’s head of operations, Nattapon Nakpanich, said a proposal from the ministry needs to be added to the meeting agenda before the topic is discussed. If the proposal is made, the CCSA will consider lifting the restriction, he said.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with hundreds of new Covid-19 cases reported each day. Most infections are clustered at prisons, factories and construction camps. With vaccinations rolling out in the capital, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration eased restrictions yesterday, allowing 5 types of businesses to reopen including nail salons, beauty clinics, massage parlours for foot massage services, tattoo studios and public parks.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

