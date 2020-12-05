FazWaz accelerates growth in SE Asia property market with latest funding round | The Thaiger

FazWaz, a leading real estate transaction marketplace headquartered in Bangkok, has raised a new round of funding to accelerate growth into 2021. Serial investor and Online Marketplaces Chairman Simon Baker via CAV Investment Group says he’s been closely following FazWaz for the last 3 years since they first attended our Property Portal Watch Conferences in 2017.

“I believe that their mission to use technology to streamline the end-to-end real estate transaction process is the future for real estate sales. Brennan Campbell and his team are very well positioned to be a global leader in real estate e-transactions.”

The latest round of funding will be used to invest further into the marketing, data and technology to ultimately drive FazWaz brand awareness and grow its market share. FazWaz had gone against the traditional startup route and remained 100% bootstrapped for its first 4 years of business while showing 100% growth year on year.

Also participating in the funding round for FazWaz were 500Tuk Tuks, Aries Capital (Indonesian family fund), and Alpha Founders Capital.

Having been launched just under 5 years ago by expat entrepreneurs Paul Trayman, Brennan Campbell and Michael Kenner, the brand has expanded across south east Asia with the latest country launch being Cambodia in November. The portal is looking to digitise property transactions in the country and can count some 500,000 visitors per month to its main Thai site having overtaken some big names to rank in the top 3 property portal sites in the country.

Brennan Campbell, Founder & CEO of FazWaz, says that we now live in an on-demand, digital-first society where users want efficient access to products and services at the click of a button.

“The real estate industry is no different and users are demanding a better online search and offline service experience. As a mission-driven business, the funding and expertise brought on in this round of investment moves us closer to our goal of empowering consumers to make more efficient and informed real estate decisions.”

FazWaz is one of an increasing number of property marketplaces with an end-to-end model that seeks to bring transactions online with users able to make an offer directly on the platform.

Johannes von Rohr, General Partner at Alpha Founders Capital says that Thailand’s proptech (property technology) scene is seeing an exciting amount of activity with two well-known major M&A deals in 2020, one being for Kaidee.com and another being Hipflat.com.

“At the same time, a large amount of investment pours into startups tackling the fragmented real estate market. FazWaz re-envision the real estate sales process with technology. We are excited to back FazWaz as they now enter into the next significant phase of growth.”