Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok police arrest 12 year old and others at Din Daeng intersection for violating curfew

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Mikael Lyssarides/Facebook

Bangkok police continue to wield the merciless hammer of law and order. They brought it down last night on a 12 year old, arresting the child for allegedly violating curfew at the Din Daeng intersection. The minor was riding his bike to observe a protest, says a group of lawyers and activists. At least 11 other people were also arrested.

The 12 year old is now the youngest person to be charged with violating the curfew. The Thai Lawyers for Human rights say the move, invoking the curfew to make an arrest, is a common pandemic tactic used against protesters. Other people that were arrested include 2 journalists, Natthapong Malee from Ratsadon News, and an unknown woman from the Free Our Friends social media page. A volunteer medic was also arrested, says the lawyers’ group. All the suspects were taken to the Phahon Yothin Police Station and were charged with violating the curfew, which is in place from 9pm to 4am.

Dozens of protesters have been arrested around the Din Daeng intersection over the last couple of months. There have been several violent confrontations with the police. One teenage protester was shot in the shoulder and his father later filed an official police complaint. Earlier today, the Thaiger wrote how a police officer allegedly hit a protester with his truck, but the Metropolitan Police Bureau denied that it was a hit and run. Yesterday, police said the Din Daeng protests will be over by next month.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 seconds ago

Bangkok police arrest 12 year old and others at Din Daeng intersection for violating curfew
Thailand38 mins ago

Do expats follow rules and Covid restrictions in Thailand? | GMT | Episode 88
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand48 mins ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Sponsored1 day ago

The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Japan plans to donate 1.3 million AstraZeneca doses to several Asian countries, 300,000 heading to Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Police claim that officer didn’t commit a hit and run, admit the driver hit someone and left
Crime2 hours ago

Teen allegedly robs gold shop after losing money in investment scam
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hong Kong2 hours ago

Cathay Pacific crew fired after refusing to get vaccinated
Thailand3 hours ago

Japanese expats warned about terrorist attacks in Southeast Asia
Pattaya3 hours ago

Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

On-site learning to resume in November, subject to students being vaccinated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 136 deaths and 11,786 new cases
Thailand4 hours ago

Campaign to vaccinate pregnant women underway
Thailand4 hours ago

Message from Foodpanda driver telling customer to wear a bra sparks outrage
Tourism4 hours ago

Quarantine, sealed routes may be ditched as government revises re-opening plan
Thailand19 hours ago

Fire at Pattaya nightclub, voting system can impact PM’s future | Thailand News Today | September 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending