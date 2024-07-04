Bangkok man robbed of 3.3 million baht in supermarket car park

Photo via DailyNews

A Thai man yesterday was relieved of 3.3 million baht in cash by two armed robbers in the car park of a supermarket on Pattanakarn Road in the Suan Luang district of Bangkok.

The victim, 44 year old Yanai Taechatanabut, reported the theft to Prawet Police Station officers at about 3.30pm yesterday, July 3. Officers then rushed to the supermarket car park to investigate the case and found Yanai waiting in his car, a bronze Toyota Wish with the registration plate กข 9999 Angthong.

Yanai told police that he had withdrawn the cash and climbed into his car to go home. Two thieves approached, threatened him with a gun, and ordered him to remain still in the car. One of them grabbed a bag containing 3.3 million baht in cash and fled from the scene.

Following an initial police investigation, it was determined that the thieves fled the scene on a black Yamaha XMAX motorcycle. The rider was seen in CCTV footage wearing a black hoodie. The two reportedly headed towards the Pattanakarn area.

Officers are now reviewing security cameras near the supermarket and along the road used as an escape route by the thieves.

In related news, a Thai man was arrested in May for stabbing and attempting to rob a Thai woman in a car park at the Future Park Rangsit shopping mall in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. The victim managed to escape from the suspect by sounding the horn of her Mercedes Benz to seek help.

In another related report, a Thai net idol ended up paying 20,000 baht in compensation to a female member of staff at a car park at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok after she attacked a staff member in anger when she was unable to find the exit.

The woman reportedly suffered from a mental illness, which caused her impulsive actions, according to her friend’s explanation. The friend added that she had also displayed similar behaviour towards friends and family members.