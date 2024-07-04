Thai police arrest key suspect in major Bangkok shooting incident

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Thai police arrested a 26 year old man on charges of conspiracy, premeditated murder, and other crimes following a shooting incident in Bang Na, Bangkok.

The suspect, Danai Bangkha, was arrested during a large-scale operation named “Crackdown on Influential Criminals” in Mueang, Samut Prakan, led by Police Major General Theeradech Thamsuthee of the Metropolitan Police Investigation.

Over 100 officers from the Bang Na Police Station and related agencies participated in the raid early Tuesday morning, July 2. The operation targeted individuals involved in the shooting of Jesada Wiriya on Lasalle-Bearing Road. CCTV footage from the scene revealed up to 23 people participating in the crime, with Bangkha being one of the primary suspects under a warrant issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court.

Investigators uncovered that the gang involved in the shooting had orchestrated multiple crimes linked to technical college student disputes in Bangkok. Residents were initially hesitant to cooperate with the police due to threats from the gang’s lawyer, who warned that their homes might be burned if they provided CCTV footage.

Armed with court-issued search warrants, the officers raided five locations in the Samrong Nua Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Prakan. The raids resulted in the discovery of 38 firearms, over 800 rounds of ammunition, 127,000 baht in cash, illegal military equipment, and other assets. This substantial haul highlighted the gang’s extensive involvement in various criminal activities.

The investigation traced the suspects to a gang operating near Soi Wat Dan Samrong. This gang had been active in at least ten incidents over the past year in Samut Prakan, including murder, assault, illegal loans, and trespassing.

Further investigations identified the gang leaders only as Phet and Pipe, who were former technical college students in Banthat Thong, Bangkok. These individuals were allegedly involved in numerous shady businesses, expanding their criminal influence across the region, reported Pattaya News.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bangkok police hunt motorcycle gang after fatal shooting

Bangkok Metropolitan Police mobilised a special investigation team to pursue and arrest a notorious motorcycle gang involved in a brutal shooting incident.

The gang, comprising 12 motorcycles and 23 individuals, is accused of chasing and shooting at a black Toyota Fortuner, resulting in the death of a 39 year old passenger.

The incident took place late at night when two armed assailants on motorcycles opened fire on the Fortuner, which bore the registration number 3 ขย 2078 กทม. The attack began at the LaSalle-Bearing intersection in Bang Na district, Bangkok, and continued until the vehicle reached a nightclub in Samut Prakan province. The gunfire struck 39 year old Jesada, who was seated in the front left seat, killing him instantly. CCTV footage captured the harrowing event in clear detail.

A meeting was held at Bang Na Police Station at 6pm yesterday, July 1, to discuss the progress of the case. The meeting was attended by several high-ranking police officials, including Nopasin Poolsawat, Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner, and Teeradej Thammasutee, Chief of the Metropolitan Investigation Bureau. The officials reviewed the investigation’s progress and outlined strategies to apprehend the culprits.

Nopasin revealed that the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Thiti Saengsawang, had instructed the investigation team to expedite the arrest of the suspects. The victims, a group of seven, had dined at a restaurant in Samut Prakan from 10.30pm on June 28 until 1am on June 29.

The assailants, who meticulously planned the attack, arrived on 12 motorcycles. Eleven of the motorcycles had two riders each, while one was ridden solo. The instigator of the conflict, 37 year old Warachate, was identified as having a longstanding feud with the victims.

Unable to tolerate the provocation any longer, the victims left the restaurant and got into their Fortuner, pursuing the motorcycle gang. This chase led to the fatal shooting of Jesada. Nopasin emphasised the audacity of the criminals, who showed no fear of the law. Fortunately, no bystanders were harmed during the incident, which took place at night when traffic was light. The gang members are believed to be local youths from Samut Prakan.

Arrest warrants

Nopasin further explained that the investigation team had been instructed to track down and arrest all members of the gang. Arrest warrants have already been issued for some individuals. He stressed the importance of preventing such violent altercations among youths, which could lead to further public distress in Bangkok.

The investigation is being carried out in close coordination with the Provincial Police Region 1 and Samut Prakan Police Station. As part of the ongoing probe, Warachate, the Fortuner’s driver, has been brought in for further questioning, reported KhaoSod.