Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:37, 20 December 2024| Updated: 16:37, 20 December 2024
70 1 minute read
Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The rural community of Pa Fang, located in Huai Kaeo, Phu Kham Yao, Phayao province, has a unique culinary tradition involving banana leaf caterpillars.

Residents often venture into the banana groves at the edge of the village to gather these caterpillars, known for their high protein content and distinctive taste.

Advertisements

The caterpillars, which are the larvae of banana leaf-rolling moths, are traditionally fried until crispy or gently grilled, creating a crunchy and slightly oily delicacy that is rich in protein and considered an excellent natural tonic, said a local banana grove owner from Pa Fang

“Banana leaf caterpillars are not just a traditional treat; they are also a rare find these days due to the use of pesticides.”

Related news

The caterpillars have become scarce because chemical agents often disrupt their lifecycle.

The caterpillars begin their journey underneath banana leaves, where they start by nibbling at the edges and gradually work their way inwards to form a wide strip.

As they grow, they roll the leaves into long, tubular shelters, where they spend approximately 23 to 25 days in the larval stage. Once ready, they pupate inside these rolled leaves for about 10 days before emerging as moths.

Advertisements
Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

“The caterpillars roll the banana leaves into long tubes to rest and pupate, eventually emerging as moths.”

During this pupal stage, the villagers actively seek them out for their unique flavour and nutritional benefits.

Although considered a delicacy and a potent source of nutrients, finding these caterpillars has become increasingly challenging. The use of pesticides in agriculture has led to a significant decline in their population, making them a rare treat for those who appreciate traditional flavours and natural remedies.

Nonetheless, for those who manage to find them, banana leaf caterpillars remain a cherished and nutritious component of the local cuisine, celebrated for their crisp texture and rich taste, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Kanchanaburi: &#8216;Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato&#8217; wins 200k lottery (video) Thailand News

Kanchanaburi: ‘Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato’ wins 200k lottery (video)

55 minutes ago
Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

1 hour ago
PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

1 hour ago
Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78 Thailand News

Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

1 hour ago
Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province Northern Thailand News

Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

1 hour ago
Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project Business News

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

1 hour ago
Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand&#8217;s ride-hailing-delivery services Business News

Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

2 hours ago
3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run Crime News

3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run

2 hours ago
Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit Events

Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s credit card industry faces toughest challenge in 20 years Business News

Thailand’s credit card industry faces toughest challenge in 20 years

2 hours ago
Sole searching: Locals sprint to grab second-hand shoes left in park Eastern Thailand News

Sole searching: Locals sprint to grab second-hand shoes left in park

2 hours ago
Pheu Thai members defend card photo as fortune telling, not gambling Politics News

Pheu Thai members defend card photo as fortune telling, not gambling

2 hours ago
Thailand airports gear up for 18,000 flights this new year Aviation News

Thailand airports gear up for 18,000 flights this new year

2 hours ago
Thailand rolls out the red carpet for Polish tourists Aviation News

Thailand rolls out the red carpet for Polish tourists

2 hours ago
Severe air pollution impacts 21 Thai provinces, Mahachai worst hit Environment News

Severe air pollution impacts 21 Thai provinces, Mahachai worst hit

2 hours ago
Plane and simple: Phuket Airport gears up for holiday rush Aviation News

Plane and simple: Phuket Airport gears up for holiday rush

3 hours ago
Thai baht to fall to 35.50 against US dollar by 2025 Business News

Thai baht to fall to 35.50 against US dollar by 2025

3 hours ago
Paws and reflect: Workers celebrate well-done Udon Thani dog rescue Eastern Thailand News

Paws and reflect: Workers celebrate well-done Udon Thani dog rescue

3 hours ago
Thai girl forced to send explicit photos of herself and mother for game items Bangkok News

Thai girl forced to send explicit photos of herself and mother for game items

3 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for 300 million baht gold investment scam Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for 300 million baht gold investment scam

3 hours ago
Myanmar to release Thai fishermen, fostering regional peace Thailand News

Myanmar to release Thai fishermen, fostering regional peace

3 hours ago
Newborn abandoned in Rayong market toilet sparks investigation Crime News

Newborn abandoned in Rayong market toilet sparks investigation

4 hours ago
Thai woman accused of poisoning husband&#8217;s family with cyanide Central Thailand News

Thai woman accused of poisoning husband’s family with cyanide

4 hours ago
Indian passengers turn Thai AirAsia plane into party zone (video) Aviation News

Indian passengers turn Thai AirAsia plane into party zone (video)

4 hours ago
Man arrested for selling gun parts online, claims self-defence Crime News

Man arrested for selling gun parts online, claims self-defence

4 hours ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

Published: 16:47, 20 December 2024
Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

Published: 16:42, 20 December 2024
Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

Published: 16:30, 20 December 2024
Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand&#8217;s ride-hailing-delivery services

Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

Published: 16:20, 20 December 2024