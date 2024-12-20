Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The rural community of Pa Fang, located in Huai Kaeo, Phu Kham Yao, Phayao province, has a unique culinary tradition involving banana leaf caterpillars.

Residents often venture into the banana groves at the edge of the village to gather these caterpillars, known for their high protein content and distinctive taste.

The caterpillars, which are the larvae of banana leaf-rolling moths, are traditionally fried until crispy or gently grilled, creating a crunchy and slightly oily delicacy that is rich in protein and considered an excellent natural tonic, said a local banana grove owner from Pa Fang

“Banana leaf caterpillars are not just a traditional treat; they are also a rare find these days due to the use of pesticides.”

The caterpillars have become scarce because chemical agents often disrupt their lifecycle.

The caterpillars begin their journey underneath banana leaves, where they start by nibbling at the edges and gradually work their way inwards to form a wide strip.

As they grow, they roll the leaves into long, tubular shelters, where they spend approximately 23 to 25 days in the larval stage. Once ready, they pupate inside these rolled leaves for about 10 days before emerging as moths.

“The caterpillars roll the banana leaves into long tubes to rest and pupate, eventually emerging as moths.”

During this pupal stage, the villagers actively seek them out for their unique flavour and nutritional benefits.

Although considered a delicacy and a potent source of nutrients, finding these caterpillars has become increasingly challenging. The use of pesticides in agriculture has led to a significant decline in their population, making them a rare treat for those who appreciate traditional flavours and natural remedies.

Nonetheless, for those who manage to find them, banana leaf caterpillars remain a cherished and nutritious component of the local cuisine, celebrated for their crisp texture and rich taste, reported KhaoSod.