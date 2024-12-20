Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

Photo via ThaiRath

A 78 year old Thai man from Chon Buri, popularly known as the “Elvis of Thailand,” shared his unconventional tips for looking younger in a TikTok video showing him using duct tape to lift his face.

The TikTok channel, @elvisthailand, was created by Somsak’s granddaughter to share his story and showcase how he remains fit and firm at his age. A recent video, which attracted significant attention from Thai netizens and news outlets, features Somsak’s unique method for maintaining a younger appearance.

The video was uploaded on Sunday, December 15, with a caption…

“The secret of a firm face revealed. Folk wisdom. Do not copy!”

In the clip, Somsak is seen carefully applying yellow duct tape to his face, pulling it tight to achieve a lifting effect. He revealed to his granddaughter that he has been using this method for about two years.

Initially, Somsak’s grandchildren, including the creator of the TikTok channel, urged him to stop using duct tape, citing potential risks. However, they later changed their minds after seeing the results of his strange face-lifting technique.

In addition to using duct tape, Elvis of Thailand also credits dietary supplements and skin care products recommended by his grandchildren to maintain appearance.

His granddaughter, however, cautioned viewers against copying the method, warning that the adhesive and chemicals in the tape could cause allergic reactions or skin irritation. She noted that Somsak himself occasionally experienced discomfort from the tape.

One Thai woman commented on the video, sharing that she had seen a foreign TikTok user employing a similar technique, but with medical-grade tape. She expressed interest in trying the method herself.

In an interview with Sanook, Somsak revealed that he got the idea to use duct tape for face-lifting while fixing his car. Impressed by the tape’s strong adhesive properties, he decided to experiment with it on his face.

Somsak emphasised that duct tape alone is not responsible for his younger appearance. He also maintains a regular exercise routine, working out three to four times a week at his home gym. Additionally, he proudly displayed awards he won from singing contests and beauty pageants.

Somsak expressed his delight at the attention and admiration he received from netizens. He stated that the appreciation from others validates the effort he has put into taking care of himself throughout his life.