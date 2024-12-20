Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:42, 20 December 2024| Updated: 16:42, 20 December 2024
83 2 minutes read
Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78
Photo via ThaiRath

A 78 year old Thai man from Chon Buri, popularly known as the “Elvis of Thailand,” shared his unconventional tips for looking younger in a TikTok video showing him using duct tape to lift his face.

The TikTok channel, @elvisthailand, was created by Somsak’s granddaughter to share his story and showcase how he remains fit and firm at his age. A recent video, which attracted significant attention from Thai netizens and news outlets, features Somsak’s unique method for maintaining a younger appearance.

Advertisements

The video was uploaded on Sunday, December 15, with a caption…

“The secret of a firm face revealed. Folk wisdom. Do not copy!”

Related news

In the clip, Somsak is seen carefully applying yellow duct tape to his face, pulling it tight to achieve a lifting effect. He revealed to his granddaughter that he has been using this method for about two years.

Initially, Somsak’s grandchildren, including the creator of the TikTok channel, urged him to stop using duct tape, citing potential risks. However, they later changed their minds after seeing the results of his strange face-lifting technique.

In addition to using duct tape, Elvis of Thailand also credits dietary supplements and skin care products recommended by his grandchildren to maintain appearance.

Advertisements
Elvis Thailand tips for firm face with duct tape
Photo via TikTok/ @elvisthailand

His granddaughter, however, cautioned viewers against copying the method, warning that the adhesive and chemicals in the tape could cause allergic reactions or skin irritation. She noted that Somsak himself occasionally experienced discomfort from the tape.

Elvis Thailand uses duct tape for face lifting
Photo via TikTok/ @elvisthailand

One Thai woman commented on the video, sharing that she had seen a foreign TikTok user employing a similar technique, but with medical-grade tape. She expressed interest in trying the method herself.

In an interview with Sanook, Somsak revealed that he got the idea to use duct tape for face-lifting while fixing his car. Impressed by the tape’s strong adhesive properties, he decided to experiment with it on his face.

Elvis of Thailand
Photo via TikTok/ @elvisthailand

Somsak emphasised that duct tape alone is not responsible for his younger appearance. He also maintains a regular exercise routine, working out three to four times a week at his home gym. Additionally, he proudly displayed awards he won from singing contests and beauty pageants.

Somsak expressed his delight at the attention and admiration he received from netizens. He stated that the appreciation from others validates the effort he has put into taking care of himself throughout his life.

@elvisthailand

เฉลยความลับหน้าตึงฉบับชาวบ้าน ห้ามลอกเลียนแบบ😱 #เอลวิสเมืองไทย #เอลวิสไทยแลนด์ #ดูแลตัวเองฉบับเอลวิส #เอลวิส

♬ original sound – หลานตาเอลวิสไทยแลนด์ – หลานตาเอลวิสไทยแลนด์

Latest Thailand News
Kanchanaburi: &#8216;Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato&#8217; wins 200k lottery (video) Thailand News

Kanchanaburi: ‘Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato’ wins 200k lottery (video)

30 minutes ago
Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

37 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

42 minutes ago
Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78 Thailand News

Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

47 minutes ago
Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province Northern Thailand News

Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

52 minutes ago
Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project Business News

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

59 minutes ago
Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand&#8217;s ride-hailing-delivery services Business News

Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

1 hour ago
3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run Crime News

3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run

1 hour ago
Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit Events

Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s credit card industry faces toughest challenge in 20 years Business News

Thailand’s credit card industry faces toughest challenge in 20 years

1 hour ago
Sole searching: Locals sprint to grab second-hand shoes left in park Eastern Thailand News

Sole searching: Locals sprint to grab second-hand shoes left in park

2 hours ago
Pheu Thai members defend card photo as fortune telling, not gambling Politics News

Pheu Thai members defend card photo as fortune telling, not gambling

2 hours ago
Thailand airports gear up for 18,000 flights this new year Aviation News

Thailand airports gear up for 18,000 flights this new year

2 hours ago
Thailand rolls out the red carpet for Polish tourists Aviation News

Thailand rolls out the red carpet for Polish tourists

2 hours ago
Severe air pollution impacts 21 Thai provinces, Mahachai worst hit Environment News

Severe air pollution impacts 21 Thai provinces, Mahachai worst hit

2 hours ago
Plane and simple: Phuket Airport gears up for holiday rush Aviation News

Plane and simple: Phuket Airport gears up for holiday rush

2 hours ago
Thai baht to fall to 35.50 against US dollar by 2025 Business News

Thai baht to fall to 35.50 against US dollar by 2025

2 hours ago
Paws and reflect: Workers celebrate well-done Udon Thani dog rescue Eastern Thailand News

Paws and reflect: Workers celebrate well-done Udon Thani dog rescue

2 hours ago
Thai girl forced to send explicit photos of herself and mother for game items Bangkok News

Thai girl forced to send explicit photos of herself and mother for game items

3 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for 300 million baht gold investment scam Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for 300 million baht gold investment scam

3 hours ago
Myanmar to release Thai fishermen, fostering regional peace Thailand News

Myanmar to release Thai fishermen, fostering regional peace

3 hours ago
Newborn abandoned in Rayong market toilet sparks investigation Crime News

Newborn abandoned in Rayong market toilet sparks investigation

3 hours ago
Thai woman accused of poisoning husband&#8217;s family with cyanide Central Thailand News

Thai woman accused of poisoning husband’s family with cyanide

3 hours ago
Indian passengers turn Thai AirAsia plane into party zone (video) Aviation News

Indian passengers turn Thai AirAsia plane into party zone (video)

4 hours ago
Man arrested for selling gun parts online, claims self-defence Crime News

Man arrested for selling gun parts online, claims self-defence

4 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

Published: 16:47, 20 December 2024
Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

Published: 16:37, 20 December 2024
Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

Published: 16:30, 20 December 2024
Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand&#8217;s ride-hailing-delivery services

Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

Published: 16:20, 20 December 2024