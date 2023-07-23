Ban Pong police raid pubs for underage drinking and drug violations

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A thorough investigation has been instigated by Ratchaburi Provincial Police against five high-ranking officers stationed at Ban Pong police station, in light of a raid at two unauthorised pubs supposed to have allowed entry of teenagers, underage drinking, and drug consumption. The raid, initiated in the small hours of yesterday, resulted in the arrest of Thanawat Wijitcharasakul, aged 30 and owner of the establishments, with drug tests revealing as many as 77 patrons to be under the influence of banned substances.

Ratchaburi Provincial Police commander, Pol Maj Gen Wachirapong Amarapitak, stressed that the enforcement of the raid was executed by an elite unit from the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) in cohoots with representatives from the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection. The cadres raided two conjoining pubs known as Highlight Banpong and Arena Banpong in Pak Raet village district around 1:30am.

The tip-off instigating the raid was rather serious, asserting that the pubs not only remained open untill the break of dawn, but also disregarded the legal drinking age limit set at 20 years, allowing entrance to underage patrons.

Officers uncovered a quantity of banned substances, mainly Ketamine and seized two firearms during their search. An astonishing number of 400 patrons were present at the scene, and mandatory drug tests revealed that no less than 77 customers, including 31 males and 46 females, tested positive. Among these patrons, four were confirmed to be underage.

Responsibility for further legal action against the embroiled pub owner has been handed over to Ban Pong police by the special DPA unit. Thanawat now awaits trial for four criminal charges which include running unlicensed pubs, breaking the law by selling alcoholic beverages after the legal midnight hour limit, allowing underage teens to drink and for permitting both illicit drugs and firearms on the premises, reported by Bangkok Post.

Addressing the case, Pol Maj Gen Wachirapong appointed Pol Col Saifa Jirawantanasakul, deputy chief of provincial police, as the head of an investigative panel. The list of the five senior accused officers includes Piyapong Wongketjai; Chan Kamareesakul; Manop Namprasantai; Veerachai Kawikitdurong; and Pitsanu Cherdchom.

The saga doesn’t end here, as the 77 patrons who tested positive for drug use will also face legal retribution, with the police force dedicated to track down the narcotics’ source.

