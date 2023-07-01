Bangkok food shop exposed as illegal pub, arrests made during surprise raid

Photo by Department of Provincial Administration.

An unlicensed pub masquerading as a food shop was inconspicuously hiding in plain sight in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok. After a series of complaints, officers successfully conducted a raid in the early hours of this morning. The food store, Larb Ped Yaso Jae Nim Rong Muang, enjoying a prominent location near Wat Chamni Hattakarn on Rama I Road, was discovered to be an underground pub.

Officers from the Department of Provincial Administration’s (DPA) law enforcement operations centre, accompanied by territorial defence volunteers, were involved in the operation that took place around 3am. The trigger for the raid was numerous grievances that had been reported against the shop, which had a reputation for its spicy minced duck salad, a popular Thai delicacy, larb ped, but was under suspicion for functioning as an entertainment venue.

During the raid, it was established that the pub was cleverly camouflaged within the second floor of the three-storey building. With sound-proof walls installed, it was evident that the shop was meticulously running a hidden pub. Almost 250 patrons were carousing on the premises at the time of the raid. Surprisingly, 25 of these individuals; A mix of 21 Laotian nationals and four Thai, were below the legal age limit of 20.

On seeing the enforcement officers, a flurry of panic ensued with many patrons attempting to escape but swift action by the officers ensured that all exits were blocked. Alongside patrons, seven employees were also arrested. These staff members were illegal migrants from Laos, who wore polo shirts with the food shop’s logo, Bangkok Post reported.

The owner, who had adapted his food shop into a pub, was arrested and charged with multiple offences including operating a pub without due permissions, supplying alcoholic beverages to underage patron, running past legal operating hours, and hiring illegal workers.

Ronnarong Thipsiri, inspector-general of the DPA and director of the law enforcement operations centre, announced that the pub would face a severe suspension period of five years. Breaching the law with its covert operations and its close proximity to several temples, the place was a hotbed for illicit activities.

The DPA furthered announced plans to approach the Royal Thai Police requesting an order for the permanent closure of the pub. Additionally, coordination with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is expected for an inspection into the misappropriation of the commercial building, clearly a violation of the Building Control Act.

Residents had previously expressed complaints to Pathum Wan police and district authorities about the pub’s activities. However, it seems there had been no progress in addressing the issue prior to the raid.

The complainants alleged that the pub operated till dawn almost daily, clearly flouting the legal hours for selling alcoholic beverages. The club had become a regular haunt for many Laotian nationals, with a history of hiring migrant workers, another mark against the covert business.