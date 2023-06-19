Ayutthaya teens assault security guard in mistaken identity, face legal proceedings

PHOTO: iStock

A group of 11 teens was arrested by Ayutthaya‘s Bang Pahan police for assaulting a 31 year old security guard, Chat Chai (surname withheld), in a case of mistaken identity. The assailants believed the victim to have previously harmed them but later discovered they had targeted the wrong person. The security guard sustained injuries in the altercation, and the accused attackers have since turned themselves into the authorities.

The incident occurred earlier this month when the group of youths attacked Chat Chai while he was dining with friends. The assault was believed to be a revenge attack, as the group mistakenly thought that Chat Chai had harmed them in the past. However, it later emerged that they had attacked the wrong person.

The suspects were apprehended yesterday, following an investigation conducted by Ayutthaya’s Bang Pahan police. The accused subsequently turned themselves in and were charged with assault.

The investigation was led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Chayanon Meesati, the chief of Ayutthaya’s Provincial Police, Pol. Col. Praderm Jitwattanaphirom, the head of the Bang Pahan police station, Pol.Lt.Col. Damnoensrit Khamsaen, the deputy chief of the Bang Pahan police station, and a team of investigators from the same station.

As of now, all 11 suspects are in police custody and are facing legal proceedings related to the case. The authorities continue to investigate the matter to ensure that justice is served in this incident involving mistaken identity and unnecessary violence.

