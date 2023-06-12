Teen charged in brutal attack on girl at Glenfield McDonald’s

A 14-year-old girl has been charged by Auckland police following a brutal attack on a 12-year-old girl outside a Glenfield McDonald’s. The victim was left bloodied after the assault, which took place on Saturday. The accused teenager is set to appear in the North Shore District Court today, facing charges of injures with intent to injure.

A police spokesperson stated, “We again acknowledge how upsetting this incident was for the victim and the community, however as this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins condemned the attack as horrific and utterly unacceptable. Speaking to AM, Hipkins empathised with the anguish any parent would feel upon seeing the photos of the young girl covered in blood and nursing a head wound. He said, “I can say, as a parent, that every parent would be heartbroken by that photo.”

Despite this incident, Hipkins maintained that New Zealand is a safe country. He told Breakfast, “I think New Zealand is a safe country, but I think any incident like what we’ve seen here is horrific and unacceptable and always has been and always will be. No parents or victims should have to go through an experience like that.”

According to the victim’s sister, Rein Crystal, the young girl and her classmates were enjoying a meal and laughing together at the Glenfield McDonald’s when two girls at another table mistakenly believed they were the target of the laughter. Crystal told the Herald, “One of the girls proceeded to approach the table, demanding an apology from my sister, assuming they had been mocking her, despite their genuine intentions of having fun.”

Crystal added that her sister is not the type to engage in fights or rebellious behaviour and would never intentionally upset anyone.