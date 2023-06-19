Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms persist in Thailand: Caution advised for monsoon-affected areas

PHOTO: iStock

Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to affect parts of Thailand, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning of further downpours. Most areas exposed to the southwesterly monsoon are advised to be cautious due to potential danger from the heavy rainfall.

Today’s Thai weather forecast includes a 24-hour warning for Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. This is due to the southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, and the development of low-pressure zones over the northern regions of Vietnam. These conditions will result in thunderstorms and heavy rain across Thailand, predominantly in areas exposed to the monsoon.

For the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds will create waves up to 1-2 metres high. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 metres. People travelling by boat in these affected regions should exercise caution and avoid sailing through thunderstorm-infested areas.

Weather forecasts for various regions are as follows:

Northern Thailand

A 40% chance of thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall in some areas such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phitsanulok. Lowest temperatures will range between 25-28°C, while highest temperatures range from 34-37°C.

Northeastern Thailand

A 40% chance of thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall in some areas such as Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. Lowest temperatures will range between 24-27°C, while highest temperatures range from 31-36°C.

Central Thailand

A 60% chance of thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall in some areas such as Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Ayutthaya. Lowest temperatures will range between 22-27°C, while highest temperatures range from 34-38°C.

Eastern Thailand

A 60% chance of thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall in some areas such as Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat. Lowest temperatures will range between 24-28°C, while highest temperatures range from 31-35°C.

Southern Thailand (East Coast)

A 60% chance of thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall in some areas such as Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Lowest temperatures will range between 23-27°C, while highest temperatures range from 33-35°C.

Southern Thailand (West Coast)

A 40% chance of thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall in some areas such as Ranong. Lowest temperatures will range between 24-28°C, while highest temperatures range from 29-34°C.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

A 60% chance of thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall in some areas. Lowest temperatures will range between 27-29°C, and the highest temperatures range from 33-36°C.

