Thailand’s travel tech revolution: TAGTHAi celebrates milestones

In a grand celebration at the Royal Pavilion of The Royal Bangkok Sports Club, TAGTHAi, Thailand’s innovative travel app, gathered the nation’s top tourism and business leaders to honour its achievements and influential partnerships. The event underscored TAGTHAi’s commitment to elevating Thailand’s tourism through cutting-edge technology and collaboration, boosting both renowned destinations and hidden gems alike.

Representatives from over 40 organisations, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Kasikorn Bank, and the Dusit Thani Group, attended the event. These key players highlighted TAGTHAi’s role in advancing the Happy Model initiative, which promotes a Good and Happy Life through healthy practices, physical activity, and positive experiences.

Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, lauded TAGTHAi’s impact, noting how the app is “pivotal in fostering a circular economy by promoting sustainable, high-value tourism.” By driving visitors to lesser-known locations, TAGTHAi aims to distribute tourism income more equitably and enhance local economies.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, praised TAGTHAi as “a game-changer” for making travel information accessible to Thai and international tourists, thanks to features like emergency hotlines, VAT refund processing, and personalised trip planning via Design My Trip.

Kasikorn Bank CEO Kattiya Indaravijaya highlighted TAGTHAi’s mission to empower Thai entrepreneurs and small businesses, especially in secondary cities. She remarked on the app’s success, with over 2 million downloads and 100% growth this year alone.

Thiratida Kuvantrarai, CEO of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., attributed TAGTHAi’s rapid expansion to partnerships with giants like Google Cloud, enabling AI-driven personal travel planning.

“With 3,300 partners on board, TAGTHAi continues to transform Thailand’s tourism, driving growth, sustainability, and innovation.”

From fine dining to local markets, TAGTHAi now connects tourists to over 3,300 travel experiences across Thailand, reinforcing its status as a national tourism trailblazer, reported Travel and Tour World.

In related news, Thailand is gearing up to establish itself as a leading global food hub by 2026, with its food trade value projected to exceed 700 billion baht next year. This ambitious goal is largely driven by the private sector’s initiatives to enhance food-related industries and promote gastronomy tourism.