Thai mascot Butterbear mocked with overpriced satirical product

A recent online controversy erupted after a Facebook page mocked the beloved mascot Butterbear by selling a satirical product. The item, made from shredded pork floss, was labeled in a disrespectful manner and priced exorbitantly at several hundred baht.

Butterbear, a mascot from the Butterbear shop, has become a national favourite, akin to a celebrity. The mascot has appeared on numerous TV shows and participated in various entertainment industry events. Despite its popularity, Butterbear has attracted its share of critics and opportunists looking to capitalise on its fame. Being a public figure, even as a mascot, Butterbear faces scrutiny and harassment similar to any human celebrity.

The controversial Facebook post featured shredded pork floss packaged and labelled in a vulgar manner, insinuating it was the pubic hair of Butterbear. This post quickly went viral, garnering numerous likes and shares, but it also sparked outrage among Butterbear’s fans and the general public. Many viewed this as a form of harassment, considering the brand portrays Butterbear as a three year old child. Such mockery raised questions about its appropriateness, regardless of the mascot’s childlike image.

The page’s owner dismissed the backlash, claiming the product was an art toy and a piece of historical memorabilia. They continued selling the item through pre-orders, priced between 300 and 400 baht. The page even shared chat screenshots with potential customers, where they humorously denied the product was made from shredded pork, stating it was real bear hair.

Critics argued that a handful of shredded pork floss shouldn’t be sold at such high prices. Concerns were also raised about the product lacking a production date, not being FDA-approved, and potentially violating copyright laws. Beyond negative comments, many urged the Butterbear brand to investigate and take legal action against the Facebook page to set a precedent, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Butterbear will soon serve as a new presenter for Thai tourism, targeting to attract at least 10% of its one million Chinese fans to engage in tourism activities within the country.