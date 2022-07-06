Thailand
Attempt to bring an ancient Khmer sculpture home from NYC
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is displaying a sculpture that is believed to be an ancient Khmer king. Now an archaeologist in Buriram is fighting to bring it home to Thailand where he claims it belongs. The bronze sculpture was smuggled out of the country by antique traders, but a 67 year old local woman in the Ban Yang village recognizes it as an artefact her brother-in-law found 50 years ago digging in local ruins, and she hopes to prove that it originated in Thailand and should be returned.
The leader of the Samnuek 300 Ong conservation group, says the statue, which is about 110 centimetres high and has been nicknamed “Golden Boy”, is believed to be a statue of King Jayavarman VI of the Khmer Empire from about 1080 to 1107 AD. The style indicates that the sculpture is not a Cambodian Khmer artefact, but rather Thai Phimai art. Also notable, the king is depicted as human as opposed to a god, which suggests that he was Buddhist.
The local woman in Buriram recounted taking the statue home and gently washing it, adding that despite a push to excavate more and find other valuables, the statue was the only thing unearthed at the site. Despite being the location of ancient temple ruins, the Fine Arts Department still has never declared the area an archaeological site, lessening the protection of any artefacts found in the area.
At the time, hopeful archaeologists hired locals for 100 baht a day to dig up the entire area around the Prasat Ban Yang ruins. Nothing more was found, and they dug so much that the area eventually flooded and became a pond before then being filled back in and converted into a public area for general multiple uses.
Now the fight is on to convince the US museum to send the bronze Khmer sculpture back to its rightful place in Thai history. Last year 2 stone lintels were returned from the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco and are being installed in Buriram and Sa Kaeo, where they originally stood in the 11th century.
The archaeologist is now gathering evidence – firsthand accounts like the Buriram woman who had once held the statue, and citing books published that recount the bronze sculpture’s discovery. Once they have sufficient data, they can approach the US and request that the ancient artefact be returned.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok authorities remove transformers belonging to lot that caused fire
Sri Lanka PM tells bankrupt nation to prepare for ‘difficult journey’
Suspected insurgent shot dead by police in southern Thailand
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
Phuket will have a tsunami drill on July 20 following multiple small tremors offshore
Songkhla officials investigate migrant smuggling network
Thailand to receive new LAAB Covid vaccine by end of the month
Attempt to bring an ancient Khmer sculpture home from NYC
Pattaya’s prisoners clean the city’s sewers to prevent flooding
What are transfer fees in Thailand property purchase and who pays them?
Mayor delivers election promise to rid Pattaya of its ugly cables
Migrant workers – even undocumented – can stay until 2025
Army helps repair houses of elderly and disabled in Phuket
Thailand’s tourism sector is asking for an additional 1 billion baht budget
Thailand agrees to build economic community with China
Burmese migrants reportedly stab Chon Buri man in revenge for deportation
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Laos3 days ago
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
- Phuket2 days ago
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
- Economy2 days ago
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
- Expats3 days ago
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
- Best of1 day ago
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
- South3 days ago
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
- Bangkok2 days ago
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed