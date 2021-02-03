Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company | The Thaiger

Thailand
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
A housing project in the central province Phetchaburi is under fire after it allegedly defrauded around 100 foreigners with damages totalling 2 billion baht. The housing project allegedly issued illegal land documents and lured in foreign buyers, primarily from the United Kingdom and Russia, advertising the project on websites marketed toward those overseas.
Most of the land title deeds for the Phetchaburi Park Project were allegedly for land in a national forest reserve. After an inspection by local officials, the land documents were reportedly revoked. Around 100 foreigners, who all had paid in full to buy land and houses in the project, lost a total of 2 billion baht.
A petition was filed with the Department of Special Investigation, calling on the department to investigate the alleged fraud. President of the Stop Global Warming Association, Srisuwan Janya, filed the petition with Rusan Ataev, from Russia, and Marcos Hurst, from the United Kingdom, who were both claiming damages.
Sirsuwan says 99% of the land title deeds under the Phetchaburi Park Project were inside a national forest reserve, adding that the documents were illegally issued. Local officials reviewed the housing project in July 2020 and reported to the Royal Forest Department that most of the land under the project was in the national forest reserve. The land documents were then revoked.
Hurst claims he purchased a block of land from the housing project for 3 million baht, but later learned foreigners cannot purchase land in Thailand. The company closed down and the man says he was unable to claim payment for the damages.
Hurst lives in Pattaya and has been in Thailand for the past 10 years. He saw an advertisement for the housing project 6 years ago, adding that it was marketed toward foreigners. Since he had owned a condominium unit, Hurst says he assumed he could buy land in Thailand.
Sirsuwan says the company ran other projects in Pattaya and Phuket marketing toward expats in Thailand. He says 98% of the company’s shares were held by British and Russian nationals while the rest were held by Thais.
The DSI director general Korawat Panprapakorn says the department may accept it as a special case, adding that his official will check with Royal Forestry and Land departments to find out if the land documents were illegally issued.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai Red Cross is calling on recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma
The Thai Red Cross Society is urging fully recovered Covid-19 patients to donate their plasma. They say the plasma could contain antibodies that can be used to treat infected patients.
According to the director of the Red Cross’s National Blood Centre, the plasma of the recovered patients contain antibodies against the coronavirus. The potential plasma or the so-called “Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma,” or CCP, is believed to curb the severity of acute respiratory syndrome caused by the virus.
The head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology, Chulalongkorn University, says the CCP is an alternative treatment for infected patients. The CCP was tested with a foreigner infected with Covid-19 who has severe pneumonia symptoms. The patient received the CCP 2 times and saw the improved condition.
The Thai Red Cross has been asking for plasma donations since April of last year. Over 400 people registered to donate the plasma, but only 152 of those were able to donate. 383 bags of viable CCP were produced. So far, 5 hospitals have used the CCP to treat a total of 9 patients including 6 of who have recovered, 2 who are currently receiving treatment and 1 who died.
Plasma donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 50 kilograms. They must be in good health and must have a prior, verified diagnosis of Covid-19, but are now fully recovered with no Covid-19 symptoms.
SORCE: Thai PBS World | Daily News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Air pollution hits unsafe levels in 19 provinces
Air pollution hit “unsafe” levels in 19 provinces across Thailand this morning with levels of the ultra-fine dust PM 2.5 exceeding the official safety limit 50 micrograms per cubic metre, according to the Pollution Control Department.
Those areas include: Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Lampang, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Pichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Ratchaburi, Chon Buri, and Rayong.
The department also reported PM2.5 levels in different regions across the country…
- North: 17 to 68 μg/m3
- Northeast: 16 to 38 μg/m3.
- Central region and West: 42 to 62 μg/m3
- East: 47 to 65 μg/m3.
- South: 11 to 29 μg/m3.
- Bangkok and its vicinity: 39 to 80 μg/m3
Poor air quality can be harmful to the elders, children, and patients with respiratory diseases, so they are recommended to monitor their health conditions and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible.
SOURCE:Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Myanmar
Thailand News Today | Thailand fallout from Burmese coup | February 3
With potential sanctions and boycotts against Myanmar likely following the military coup, the Thai-Myanmar Business Council says Thai investors are concerned their businesses in the neighbouring country will be affected.
As for now, it’s unclear what effect the coup will have on Thai-owned businesses in Myanmar. The country’s economy, already battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to slow down with foreshadowed sanctions from a number of nations. The US has already threatened sanctions against Myanmar.
A court has rejected a police request to further detain 2 of the 3 activists arrested following a protest at the Burmese embassy in Bangkok on Monday. Thai and Burmese activists gathered to protest the military coup in Myanmar and the detention of several government figures, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
Police arrested 3 suspects in total. Suspects can only be held for up to 48 hours without a court order, so police had submitted a request to detain 2 of the arrested men until February 13. They have been accused of throwing weapons, including smoke grenades, at officers attempting to disperse the protests. Both have also been charged with illegal assembly, provoking unrest, and violating the emergency decree and the Disease Control Act. The third suspect was arrested for using loudspeakers without permission.
The court questioned the 2 men via video link before rejecting the police request to detain them for further questioning.
50 and 60 protesters gathered outside the Burmese embassy last Monday, following the early morning Burmese Army coup, and when officers tried to disperse them, they were attacked with missiles that included smoke bombs, bricks, and rocks. Police report that 14 officers were injured.
Pattaya City has launched the “Welcome Back Pattaya” campaign to lure tourists back to the city as Covid-19 situation keeps improving… much to the relief of the local traders. The campaign aims to attract domestic tourists and is expected to boost the local economy after many businesses in the province were ordered to close last month.
Schools, entertainment venues, gyms, pools among others were allowed to reopen on Monday. Travel restrictions for people entering the province were also lifted.
Health officials in the central province of Samut Sakhon have taken the unprecedented step of sealing off 7 factories, where 40,000 migrant labourers live and work, until at least the end of February. The action is aimed to halt the spread of Covid-19 from the coastal seafood market hotzone. Over 9,000 infections have been found in those 7 factories, which have already been restricted for some time.
Nearly all of the fish markets and factories in Samut Sakhon, which has recorded around 12,000 cases of the virus, have also been sealed off. The public health department says there is little indication that transmission has spread to the wider Samut Sakhon community.
A former assistant manager of a local bank branch in Pattaya is currently under arrest after he allegedly scammed numerous foreigners and Thais into a dodgy investment scheme, using invalid documents to fake transactions.
Around a dozen foreigners have so far filed a complaint with the Pattaya City Police against the bank branch’s former assistant manager Chaisit Sappermphool on fraud charges. At this stage of the investigation the local police say there are millions of baht involved and up to 400 victims in the scam.
The dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital is calling on Thai people to have faith in Covid-19 vaccines and cooperate with efforts to halt the spread of the virus. Dr. Prasit Watanapa says Thailand needs to build up herd immunity if the virus is to be suppressed. With over 100 million people now vaccinated worldwide, Prasit used his broadcast to update Thais on results so far.
He says early findings give cause for optimism, with a decrease in the number of new cases and less harmful side-effects from vaccines. A number of countries have now embarked on huge vaccination programs, with Israel leading the way. The US has so far vaccinated nearly 7% of its population, the UK has vaccinated nearly 13%, while Israel has vaccinated a massive 34% of its population to date.
Police arrested 3 people on drug charges and seized more than 2 million methamphetamine pills in busts in Saraburi and Phetchabun. The suspects were allegedly involved in a major illegal drug operation related to major cases in Bangkok and allegedly smuggled drugs from Laos to the border province Loei. Police say another suspect is on the run.
The suspects allegedly admitted to transporting the drugs, earning 50,000 baht to 70,000 baht each time. Police say they seized 2.1 million methamphetamine pills, a 9mm pistol and a pickup truck, which police say was used to transport the drugs.
795 new Covid-19 infections have been announced over the past 24 hours – 783 local infections and 12 imported – raising Thailand’s total to 21,249 since the start of the outbreak….tripling the country’s total over the past 6 weeks.
Of the 783 local infections, 759 new cases were found in communities of Samut Sakhon province, and 24 others were detected in hospitals.
The cases from Samut Sakhon comprised 662 Burmese migrants, 92 Thais, 3 Cambodians and 2 Lao people.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thai Red Cross is calling on recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma
Air pollution hits unsafe levels in 19 provinces
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
Thailand News Today | Thailand fallout from Burmese coup | February 3
Police in Bangkok arrest 13 people for allegedly running an online gambling operation
Covid-19 immunisations to start as soon as vaccines arrive… whenever that is
Police bust house party in Thong Lor, arrest 10 people on drug charges
CCSA Update: 795 new Covid-19 cases
What’s happening in Myanmar? The background noise that led to an Army coup
Pattaya banker detained on theft charges, allegedly defrauded local expats in investment scam
Samut Sakhon officials seal off migrant workers in 7 factories for entire month
Elderly Thai man killed in violent attack in California
Court rejects police request to further detain 2 activists from Burmese embassy protest
Medical expert calls on Thais to trust vaccines and help control Covid-19
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Visa Emergency Extension extended to May 30 this year for stranded tourists
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business3 days ago
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
- Pattaya10 hours ago
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
- Visa3 days ago
Visa Emergency Extension extended to May 30 this year for stranded tourists
- Phuket2 days ago
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
- Business3 days ago
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sunday’s Covid-19 report for Thailand, 829 new infections
Geoff
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 6:23 pm
Shall I say it, or will you?
Gosport
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 6:24 pm
Foreign folks are cheated by foreign folks. Poor Thai takes the blame. Thais are not capable playing big.
Mister Stretch
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 6:35 pm
“Hurst claims he purchased a block of land from the housing project for 3 million baht, but later learned foreigners cannot purchase land in Thailand.”
Not much sympathy from me. Before investing anything in a foreign country…due diligence.