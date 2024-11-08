Ancient artefacts to return to Thailand for cultural preservation

Artefacts from the ancient Ban Chiang World Heritage Site, which dates back 3,000 years, are set to return to Thailand next week to commemorate the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property. The return of these artefacts signifies a significant step toward preserving Thailand’s rich cultural heritage.

The US Embassy in Bangkok, in collaboration with the regional office of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Thailand, will host a ceremonial handover on November 14. This event will take place at the Issaravinitchai Royal Hall within the Bangkok National Museum.

Attendees will include the US ambassador, Robert Godec, and Rafik Mansour, deputy assistant secretary of the US State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The valuable artefacts will be formally returned to Thailand’s Culture Minister, Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol.

“This handover underscores the importance of international cooperation in safeguarding cultural heritage.”

In a separate but equally significant development, another treasured artefact is set to return to its origins in Phayao province after having been absent for 36 years.

This is due to the efforts of Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai Party list MP, who recently announced that the 900 year old bronze Buddha statue, known as Phra Jao Tong, has been recovered.

This statue was stolen from Wat Sri Ping Muang in the Wiang Lo subdistrict of Chun district in October 1988.

The Phra Jao Tong statue, measuring 128 centimetres in height and 79 centimetres in width, was crafted in the Lanna style by a local artisan. It was illicitly transported and sold overseas, with its last known location being Switzerland.

“Locating and returning Phra Jao Tong is a monumental achievement for our local task force.”

The statue was successfully brought back to Thailand in August after a meticulous search operation.

Now under the vigilant eye of the Fine Arts Department, Phra Jao Tong is displayed at the Bangkok National Museum, ensuring its protection and allowing the public to appreciate this historical masterpiece, reported Bangkok Post.

