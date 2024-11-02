Loy Krathong festival set to light up Wat Arun on November 15

Bangkok’s Wat Arun is set to illuminate the night on November 15 with its Loy Krathong festival. The festival promises a multicultural experience, underscored by a theme song performed in an array of languages, including Thai, English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Spanish, to foster a deeper understanding of the event’s cultural importance.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol announced that the Suntharaporn Band will deliver this multilingual performance. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Culture Ministry’s Department of Cultural Promotion, which is collaborating with various partners to elevate the festival’s profile and enhance public appreciation of its cultural roots.

“Social media will play a pivotal role in this campaign, connecting people globally to the rich traditions of Loy Krathong.”

Sudawan underscored the ministry’s call for all participants to refrain from using fireworks and sky lanterns, aiming to ensure a safe celebration.

In a bid to promote environmental sustainability, festival organisers are advocating for the use of eco-friendly materials for crafting krathongs (lanterns), instead of bread-based options, which have been known to contribute to water pollution.

Sudawan further highlighted collaborations with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to orchestrate celebrations in five cities renowned for their distinctive Loy Krathong festivities: Chiang Mai, Tak, Sukhothai, Samut Sakhon, and Roi Et.

In Bangkok, preparations are well underway, with Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon confirming that the main festival sites will again include the Rama VIII Bridge and Khlong Ong Ang. These locations have traditionally been focal points for the city’s Loy Krathong celebrations.

Adding a modern twist to the traditional festivities, a digital Loy Krathong festival is also on the agenda for November 15. This event, hosted at Bangkok City Hall, is being organised in collaboration with AEON Thailand Foundation, Wat Suthat, the Department of Tourism, and private sector partners. It will feature a variety of food vendors, with the proceeds earmarked for temple restoration projects at Wat Suthat, reported Bangkok Post.

“There are discussions underway with the district office regarding Khlong Ong Ang’s participation in the event.”

Sanon also mentioned that Santiphap Park in Ratchathewi district is being considered as a potential venue for the digital festival. However, due to its limited size and previous water quality challenges, additional planning is required.

