Azman Porloh jailed over weapon possession in Songkhla province

A man accused of being involved in numerous terrorist activities in the Songkhla province has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for illegal possession and accumulation of weapons. This marks the first trial he has faced among the many accusations against him.

The Na Thawi Provincial Court in Songkhla delivered the verdict yesterday, November 7, sentencing Azman Porloh to four years and 16 months imprisonment. The charges included unlawful accumulation of military arms and possession of weapons without authorisation.

Azman was apprehended alongside four associates on September 17 at a checkpoint on Highway 42, which connects Pattani and Narathiwat. During the arrest, law enforcement found a flag bearing the logo of the BRN separatist movement and other evidence hinting at potential violent plans stored in his vehicle.

Hailing from Thepha district in Songkhla, Azman has a history marked by 18 outstanding warrants. Of these, 13 are linked to security and terrorism charges while the other five relate to vehicle theft.

He is suspected of orchestrating several terrorist attacks, including assaults on public officials, bombings, and infrastructure sabotage. Notably, Azman is alleged to have been involved in a 2019 bombing incident targeting a security patrol in Songkhla’s Saba Yoi district, which resulted in injuries to six officers.

In December 2022, he allegedly orchestrated a bomb attack on the Hat Yai-Padang Besar railway line, which led to a cargo train derailment. This event was followed by an ambush on railway staff, tragically causing three deaths and injuring four others, reported Bangkok Post.

The recent court ruling did not cover these violent activities; rather, it specifically addressed the charges related to illegal possession and storage of weapons.

