Amulet’s claims go nuclear: Protection from radiation and epidemics?

Photo via Facebook/ หลวงพี่จัสติน วัดดูยูมีน

A Buddhist amulet from a temple in Chiang Mai province drew criticism for claims that it can protect its owner from nuclear radiation and epidemics.

The amulet, with its surprising alleged abilities, was featured on the Facebook page หลวงพี่จัสติน วัดดูยูมีน (Luang Phee Justin What Do You Mean) on Thursday, November 21. The page shared an image of the white amulet with a caption that read:

Advertisements

“The legendary Buddhist amulet with countless benefits that the whole world must see as an example of problem-solving.”

The image included a small note explaining the amulet’s purported supernatural powers. It claimed that when tightly held, the amulet could protect its owner from all dangers, black magic, ghosts, nuclear radiation, and epidemics.

Furthermore, the amulet was said to be capable of creating holy water, believed to provide the same protections when consumed or used for bathing.

The extravagant claims sparked widespread debate online, with many Thai netizens expressing scepticism and sharing humorous comments.

“This will change the history of NBC (nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons) warfare!”

Advertisements

“If this amulet is that powerful, Thailand will become a global superpower.”

“People from abroad should come and get this. Is it okay if they’re not Buddhist?”

“I hope this can stop my wife from taking my money.”

Channel 7 later reported that the amulet was crafted at a temple in Chiang Mai using materials claimed to be sourced from 600 temples across Thailand. The temple described the amulet as being available at an affordable price, though the exact cost has not been disclosed.

As of now, no representatives from the temple or the National Office of Buddhism commented on the matter.

In a related story, a cult premise in the northern province of Kampaeng Phet was raided on Wednesday, November 20, following the superstitious training to have clairvoyance abilities and other mystical feats.

The cult leader encouraged each member to meditate in front of the corpses, believing the practice could reduce fear and bring peace, and strength to the mind. Officers found and seized 12 corpses on the premises and planned to return them to their family for further funeral.