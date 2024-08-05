Villagers flock to Pattaya for blessed amulets from revered monk

Picture courtesy of Pattaya Mail official website

Excitement filled the air at Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya City today as villagers and amulet enthusiasts gathered to secure amulets from Luang Pu Buaket Pathumsiro, a revered monk from the eastern region.

The Barami Pathumsiro model, believed to bestow blessings, attracted significant interest. This initiative aims to raise funds for Bang Lamung Hospital.

Since early morning, parents, siblings, and dedicated followers formed a queue, exhibiting their deep faith in Luang Pu Buaket. The chairman of the amulet creation organisation, Sinchai Wattanasatsathon, expressed his gratitude to those waiting patiently. Many amulet designs had already been snapped up, leaving only a limited selection available.

“The turnout has been overwhelming. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support.”

The proceeds, after covering expenses, will be directed to Bang Lamung Hospital. The hospital intends to use the funds to establish an education fund for students and nursing trainees, acquire essential medical equipment, and enhance patient wards. This initiative is a continuation of Luang Pu Buaket’s earlier philanthropy, which includes a 40-million-baht land donation in 2014.

The hospital’s committee, honouring his legacy, named the current 10-story building Phra Ratcha Wachirapatmakhun Building.

Luang Pu Buaket’s compassionate spirit continues to enrich the lives of both devotees and beneficiaries, ensuring that his benevolent influence extends far beyond the temple grounds, reported the Pattaya News.

In related news, Pattaya City has initiated a nature restoration project in the Na Kluea area to enhance ecotourism and rejuvenate the local ecosystem. The project began with a mangrove planting ceremony at Khlong Nok Yang, attended by city officials including Mayor Poramese Ngampiches.

A total of 100 mangrove trees were planted to help preserve the area’s natural resources and promote sustainable tourism in Pattaya. Na Kluea, known for its cultural blend and historical significance, also contains Pattaya’s last mangrove forest, essential for environmental conservation, reported Bangkok Post.