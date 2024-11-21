Kamphaeng Phet cult premises raided, 12 corpses found (video)

Photo via Sondhi Talk

Police Forensic Science Officers raided a cult premises in the northern province of Kamphaeng Phet and discovered 12 corpses, which the cult leader and members reportedly used in their rituals, including clairvoyance and other superstitious training programmes.

A local Facebook page, กำแพงเพชร ร้องเรียนอะไร บอกไว้ที่นี่ (translated as Kamphaeng Phet, Complain Here), urged relevant government departments to investigate the strange cult located in the Khanu Woralaksaburi district of Kamphaeng Phet, known as the Sirichan Forest Monastery.

The page alleged that the cult leader, a monk named Saifon, encouraged his followers, including young children, to perform various rituals and meditations to develop supposed supernatural abilities such as clairvoyance, walking among crocodiles unharmed, and other mystical feats.

Followers were reportedly encouraged to meditate in front of the corpses, claiming this practice would reduce fear and bring peace and strength to the mind.

The page argued that such practices might encourage belief in superstition and accused Saifon of failing to adhere to proper Buddhist monastic conduct.

Leading members of the cult later came forward to clarify that they discontinued clairvoyance training and claimed that the videos and images shared by the Facebook page were outdated.

Corpses found in cult in Kampaeng Phet province Thailand
Photo via Sondhi Talk

Nevertheless, the information prompted Police Forensic Science Officers to raid the premises on 20 November. During the raid, officers discovered 12 corpses on the property.

Some bodies were found buried in a graveyard, while others were stored in coffins. One corpse reportedly was brought to the premises just two months ago.

Cult members presented official documents to the police, asserting that all corpses were legally obtained with the consent of the deceased individuals and their families.

dead bodies used in cult ritual in Kampaeng Phet
Photo via Sondhi Talk

Police reported that the corpses were treated with salt and banana stalks to slow the decomposition process. All bodies were transferred to the Office of Police Forensic Science for DNA testing. Once the identities are confirmed, the bodies will be returned to their respective families for funeral rites.

Despite the documentation, police are conducting further investigations to verify the legality of the acquisitions. If any irregularities are uncovered, additional legal action and punishments will be pursued against those involved.

Strange cult Thailand
Photo via Sondhi Talk

