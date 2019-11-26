Airlines snubbing Thai graduate pilots | The Thaiger

Thailand
Airlines snubbing Thai graduate pilots
Thai pilots are having a hard time finding work after graduation despite high global demand. This from Thai Civil Aviation Training Centre’s president Piya Atmungkun.
Between 600 to 700 newly graduated Thai airline pilots are now struggling to find work in the local airline industry.
“International airlines are competing to offer jobs to pilots, but “our pilots find no jobs. Aviation programs and pilot training schools are booming, but many don’t meet international standards.”
“New pilots are being churned out without real information on how many are actually employable by airlines. This has led to an oversupply of “pilots who aren’t up to scratch”.
“The picture of the Thai aviation industry is distorted by the claim that we lack pilots.”
“It’s true there is a scarcity of pilots, but that demand is for experienced, not new, pilots.”
According to the Bangkok Post, Piya believes the plan to establish a “city of aviation” in the Eastern Economic Corridor based at U-Tapao airport will only increase the supply of domestic aviation personnel.
“Even before the EEC officially opens there are already too many aviation graduates.”
“But companies won’t employ them if their qualifications aren’t certified according to international standards.”
Piya solution is for Thailand to set up an aviation “centre of excellence” in the EEC instead, which would enrol students from neighbouring Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, and African nations and those under the former Soviet bloc.
“If given the green light, the new centre would offer high quality training more affordably than Singapore.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Criminal Court upholds bail for former park chief Chaiwat
PHOTO: Former chief of Kaeng Krachan national park, Chaiwat Limlikhit-aksorn (left), and Karen activist Polajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen (right)
The Criminal Court has rejected a request to withdraw the bail of former Kaeng Krachan park chief Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson and three others. The four are suspected in the murder of Karen activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen about five years ago.
In the request from the Department of Special Investigation, officers told the court that Chaiwat, who was recently transferred to assist in suppressing illegal logging in Pattani province, had given media interviews accusing the DSI of falsifying evidence.
Chaiwat also reportedly said the four would visit Kaeng Krachan national park to pray to the spirits there, which might cause confusion among potential prosecution witnesses.
Chaiwat says he merely expressed his views to the media in good faith and had no intention of visiting the park, and claims he no longer has any authority there.
The court ruled that there is no valid reason to revoke bail and no indication the suspects would tamper with evidence. After the court ruling, Chaiwat told reporters that he and the other suspects will stop talking to the media and won’t return to the park.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Health minister: No delays on agri-chemical bans
PHOTO: CNA
The Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reiterated there will be no delay to the ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, set to come into effect next week.
Anutin, also deputy PM, reasserted the Health Ministry’s backing of the National Hazardous Substances Committee ban, even though the Department of Agriculture has proposed delaying it for six months to buy time to dispose of 38,000 tonnes of remaining stocks.
The minister maintains that his main concern is protecting people from the health threats posed by the toxic chemicals, adding that responsibility for finding alternatives lies with other agencies.
Anutin says that his ministry’s representatives on the NHSC, who voted to ban the three chemicals at last month’s meeting, will stand by their decision at the next meeting when the Agriculture Department’s delay may be tabled for consideration.
Anutin is asking all concerned to consider public health and to treat the matter honestly, without any hidden agenda. He also challenges a claim by supporters of the delay that most people want the government to review the ban, citing the results of public hearings.
He said that all MPs, who represent the people, support the ban.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Events
Gin khao! Annual monkey buffet in Lopburi Province
PHOTOS: Travel Wire Asia | INN News
Monkeys in the Lopburi province in central Thailand have enjoyed an annual buffet nicknamed the Tarzan Monkey Party. The is held at the War Phra Pang Sam Yot and is a traditional celebration of the monkeys and they ability to attract tourists. There is also a local legend of an ancient monkey saving the locals from a pesky demon. (More photos and video below)
This is the 31st such buffet for the local templemonkeys. The event takes place in front of the Phra Pang Sam Yot temple in the Tha Hin district. The temple is famous for having troops of monkeys that wait for visitors beside the Buddha Statues.
The food is placed in front of vans decorated just for the occasion with paint and depictions of the monkeys. On top of the van are hanging fruits and a rope so the monkeys can have a competition to win the prize at the end of each rope.
INN News reports that most of the monkeys in the area are harmless as long as you don’t bother them or try and snatch their food. They are used to the hundreds of visitors coming in each day to visit the temple. There is a statue of a monkey holding a banana in front of the temple commemorating the value of the monkeys to attract tourists and bring prosperity to the town. Tourists are told, if you wish to give the monkeys food, just place it on the ground and they’ll all run in for a feed
Locals and tourists packed the temple yesterday to see the monkeys run down and enjoy their feast. The Phra Pang Sam Yot is one of the main attractions in Lopburi that are just another representation of Thailand’s history and culture in the region.
SOURCE: INN News
