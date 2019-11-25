Panthongtae Shinawatra acquitted of money laundering charges | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Panthongtae Shinawatra acquitted of money laundering charges
The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct has acquitted Thaksin Shinawatra’s son, Panthongtae Shinawatra, of money laundering. The court’s verdict said they were unable to identify the source of a 10 million baht cheque he received from a friend involved in the Krungthai Bank loan scandal.
Read more about the story HERE.
Public prosecutors arraigned the 41 year old in October 2018, on charges that the cheque was drawn on money from illegal loans of 9.9 billion baht from the state-run bank.
Panthongtae has denied money laundering all along. He explained that the money belonged to his friend 53 year old Ratchada Krisdathanon who wanted to co-invest in a planned supercar import venture which they later shelved.
Panthongtae was released on bail of 1 million baht conditional on his remaining in Thailand during the trial.
According to the Bangkok Post, the court ruled that Mr Panthongtae was not guilty of money laundering because public prosecutors failed to prove that he knew the source of the 10 million baht that he received from Ratchada’s father Wichai Krisdathanon, owner of real estate developer Krisdamahanakorn (KMC).
Panthongthae received the money when he was a 26 year old graduate and at that time he owned shares valued around 4 billion baht in his own companies. The 10 million baht sum was only 0.25% of his share wealth at the time, Panthongthae’s lawyers pointed out.
After the ruling, Panthongtae said he had received considerable moral support over the matter.
In 2015, former KTB president Viroj Nualkhair, former bank chairman Suchai Jaovisidha and 22 other bank staff were found guilty of charges connected to the Krungthai Bank loan scandal.
The Supreme Court acquitted Thaksin of charges earlier this year in connection with the same Krungthai Bank loan scandal, ruling there was no proof presented that he was the alleged “big boss” who had ordered KTB to approve the 9.9 billion baht in loans to KMC’s affiliates.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Buddhists protest at Chatuchak over commercialisation of Buddha images
TheIndonesian island of Bali is one of the largest producers and exporters of Buddha images around the world and, according to the Knowing Buddha Organisation, should stop commercialising Buddha’s image.
Yesterday at Chatuchak weekend market in Bangkok, was the site of a massive gathering by Buddhists organised by the Knowing Buddha Organisation, educating and pleading to the world to stop selling and buying the image of Buddha and using it as decoration. Shoppers stopped to read signs and listened to KBO speakers explain why, in their opinion, it is wrong to use Buddha’s image for decoration in homes, gardens, hotels, bars, restaurants or spas.
“We had no idea that buying or using Buddha’s image was offensive to Buddhists or disrespectful to the Buddha” said many foreigners visiting the market.
Market vendors whose shelves were filled with images of Buddha for sale as decoration hid in their shops, as nearly 1000 marchers passed by their stores.
“The atmosphere was like a bright light shining through the market exposing the wrong and protecting our hero the Buddha” said Patt Pattana a spokesperson for the knowing Buddha Organisation.
Thai vendors, mostly Buddhists, know they are doing wrong by selling Buddha’s statues and images as Art to unsuspecting tourists. Today we could see the shame in their faces.
Earlier in the day the Knowing Buddha Organisation was invited to speak at Wat Arun Temple (the Temple of Dawn), to French television about the massive merchandising of Buddha around the world.
“The World is waking up to the Knowledge that it is a sin and bad Karma to use Buddha’s image” said Sucheewa Sangduen a member of the Knowing Buddha Organisation.
“As the world is being educated and reminded that Buddhism is a religion and the image of Buddha is not just a piece of art that should be used to bring calm to our homes or a business” said Sangduen.
The Abbot of Wat Arun praised the Knowing Buddha Organisation for it’s work with his temple and others around Thailand to educate tourists about proper attire and attitudes when visiting temples. The Abbot bemoaned how in the past visitors would arrive in shorts and tank tops and some women even posed with their shirts off in front of Buddha. The Knowing Buddha Organsation changed all this through signs and brochures teaching tourists how to behave and treat Buddha.
According to Pat Pattana it is all about education and teaching the world about this issue through kindness and compassion.
“We find that most foreigners had no idea that they were doing something wrong by decorating with the image of Buddha. And once we explain to them that this is wrong and bad karma, people are more than willing to fix their mistakes”.
The Knowing Buddha Organisation founded by Vipassana meditation master Acharavadee Wongsakon. Acharavadee who had visited the Buddha Bar in Paris a decade earlier, was devastated that the Buddha Bar had replicated a Thai temple and installed a dance floor and Bar. She returned to Thailand to set up an organisation to educate the world about respect and morality and the proper use of Buddha for worship.
The organisation’s website knowingbuddha.org explains the do’s and don’ts of using Buddha’s Images. The organisation can also be contacted to help individuals and commercial organisations learn how properly remove Buddha art from their homes or commercial venues.
One such a case was a resort in Bali which had large murals of Buddha carved in stone. The KBO organisation showed the owners how to re-carve the murals into angel heads. Other cases learned how to properly and respectfully dispose of unwanted Buddha decoration.
“Respect is common cense” is the motto of the Knowing Buddha Organisation.
PROVIDED BY: Knowing Buddha Organisation
(The Thaiger notes that nowhere in Buddha’s teachings does it demand people not to recreate or worship the image of the Buddha.)
Air Pollution
Thai air pollution crisis spiralling out of control
Leading academics say the Thai government is simply not equipped to prevent the air pollution crisis “spinning out of control”. Despite ambitious proclamations, like the publicly announced goal to solve the problem by 2022, lawmakers continue to downplay threats to human health and allow conflicts of interest to prevent real advances toward solutions.
During a smog crisis in Bangkok earlier this year the government was content with publicity stunts like firing water cannons into the air in a show of photo opportunities for the compliant Thai media. They also made much fanfare about ‘water drones’ which were dropping a few litres of water from the sky. In both cases the affect on Bangkok’s air pollution was precisely zero.
Thanawat Jarupongsakul, chairman of the National Strategic Drafting Committee on Green Growth and chairman of the Thai Global Warming Academy, says conditions like those in Bangkok earlier this year… “are likely to become more intense because the pollution sources themselves help build up inversion layers that trap the dust underneath”.
Thanawat says outdoor fires generate gases along with PM2.5 matter. Sunlight turns these gases into ozone particles, which are not just harmful, but also help build up inversion layers, which prevent the air below from rising, trapping pollutants.
In an article in the Bangkok Post, Thanawat says the urbanisation continues to change Bangkok’s landscape, creating a heat-island effect that creates inversion layers during winter, trapping the area’s self-generated pollutants. He now warns that Thailand may have reached a point of no return.
“There’s no doubt our weather patterns are changing, and we’ve known this would occur due to climate change.”
“We should abandon our polluting ways because we can no longer count on nature to blow it all somewhere else.”
According to Niramol Suthamkit, director of Thammasat University’s Pro-Green Centre says that air pollution from vehicles, infrastructure construction and property development are the result of urban and economic growth priorities.
“There is little policy that prioritises the environment for society’s overall quality of life.”
Academics argue that economic incentives that force the public to change its behaviour are needed, and that pollution must be tackled at the root. Some advocate taxing vehicles directly, and creating new markets for agricultural waste and biomass that don’t involve burning. But this would require a seismic shift in policymaking
The number of Bangkok’s registered vehicles has more than doubled in the past ten years to 10.5 million. But no effort is being made to reduce these numbers. Instead, transportation plans call for 1,047 kilometres of new roads and expressways over the next decade.
About 90% of dangerous particles in the air in and around Bangkok are generated by vehicle exhaust, biomass burning, factories and dust from construction sites. And as the pollution readings ratchet up, so do health-related economic costs.
The Pollution Control Department is aware of these costs. Citing a study in South and Southeast Asia from 1999 to 2014, showing PM2.5 caused around 1.4 million premature deaths, they PCD recommended urgent and strict controls on emissions. But the government has done almost nothing in this regard.
According to a professor at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Economics, the government first has to realise that we’re facing a crisis that demands this research. Vehicles belching out dangerous black exhaust remain widespread, and despite anti-burning regulations, 66% of the sugarcane that entered mills this year was burned prior to harvesting.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Tourism authorities refurbish old klongs as new tourist attractions in Bangkok
Bangkok’s old nickname “Venice of the East” is slowly coming back to life as tourism and local municipal authorities aim to make-over some of the city’s famous klongs (canals) as new tourist attractions.
Khlong Prawet Burirom runs east from the city towards Suvarnabhumi Airport.
In May this year one of the old klongs, the King Lord Klong,was extensively refurbished and has become a busy new hang-out for locals and visitors.
The Khlong Prawet Burirom canal, followed by the Khlong Bang Luang canal next year, are being surveyed to become new tourist zones for the city of Bangkok. The works are being carried out by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, under direction from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
An article has been published suggesting that Thailand should promote tourism along some of the 1,825 canals in the country as international tourists are keen on taking boat trips to see the traditional Thai ways of life.
“We are conducting a survey of Khlong Prawet Burirom canal and in 2020, we will turn to the Khlong Bang Luang canal, where many floating markets are located. Tourism routes will be developed in joint efforts between related authorities and the local communities”, according to one of the members of the surveying team.
Meanwhile, the Traffic and Transportation Department and Krungthep Thanakom Company, are organising free boat trips from Bang Wa Pier to Wat Kamphaeng Bang Chak Pier near Khlong Bang Luang Market on weekends and public holidays, from 8am to 6pm.
Free boat trips are also being offered from Bang Wa Pier to piers along the Chao Phraya River: Wat Intharam, Saphan Phut, Rachinee, and Tha Chang; starting from 6am to 9am (every 30 minutes) and from 9am to 7pm (every hour).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PHOTO: Part of the refurbished Klong Lord in Bangkok
