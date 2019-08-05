800 media professionals laid off or contracts unfairly terminated | The Thaiger

Bangkok
800 media professionals laid off or contracts unfairly terminated
The National Union of Journalists Thailand says the media situation in Thailand is looking increasingly grim with around 800 media industry staff either being laid off or having had their contracts unlawfully terminated.
A portion of the media professionals also say they were not sufficiently compensated, in violation of Thailand’s labour laws. Also, many said they had not been paid for the extra work they were made to do for subsidiaries under the same umbrella of media agencies.
In response to the complaints, the National Union of Journalists Thailand says it will come up with help for those affected by unfair termination as well as legal counsel made available, or help to negotiate better deals with their former employers.
Most of the media professionals have been affected by the return of the operating licences for digital television channels to the National Broadcasting of Telecommunications Commission.
As many as 20 veteran reporters with The Nation newspaper had their contracts terminated after the publication of the 48 year old daily newspaper was halted at the end of June. Those made to leave The Nation have been compensated at legal rates, according to nationthailand.com. As many as 100 people were also laid off in March this year when the publication of the Thai-language Post Today ceased.
The latest situation of concern raised at the meeting was the planned layoff of 267 staff at Bright TV (Channel 20) along with the plan to remove 200 people employed by Channel 3 after it ceased digital operations of two channels. A similar policy is targeting 132 Spring News (Channel 19) employees, in the wake of a consolidation of NOW (Channel 26) and Spring News TV channels.
TNN and True 4 U have also laid off 26 and 10 people respectively as part of plans to get rid of 70 employees in the near future. GMM News (Channel 25) is also aiming to get rid of 25 people, while Channel 7 plans to dislodge 113 people working for the now-defunct analogue channel.
Meanwhile, many former employees of Channel 3 lodged a petition with the Labour Court last Wednesday complaining about unfair compensation. The main digital Channel 3HD (Channel 33) is still operating, but operations of 3SD and 3Family (Channels 28 and 13 respectively) have been discontinued.
These channels will cease their digital terrestrial broadcast later this month.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Potential for retirement properties in Thailand
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
While a number of property offerings in Phuket, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and more recently in Bangkok have promoted themselves as retirement-centric offerings, the jury is still out on the broad success of the sector.
Despite retirement communities and assisted living being mainstays in Western countries like the US, UK and Australia, these are for the most highly domestic offerings.
Some of the key market challenges are the absence of a secondary sales market, disconnect with national healthcare schemes, difficulties in financing offerings and the sheer distance from relatives or family units. Additionally, intrinsic differences in nationalities of prospective end-users has created a somewhat confusing potential geographic source of business.
Thailand does have a widely promoted retirement visa program but it has not been linked to the real estate market. Malaysia’s ‘My Second Home’ initiative has been a leader in Asia and has effectively tapped these two issues.
Two developments that are being watched in the property world in the Kingdom, the first is Nye Estate’s Otium Living which is working closely with the UK retirement specialist group Audley Villages, with its initial offering coming to Phuket’s MontAzure in Kamala and plans to expand in Bangkok.
Second is MQDC’s The Forestias in Bangkok which is aimed at multi-generational living. A number of iconic groups are involved in this undertaking including the Foster + Partners, Six Senses and Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health on wellness. What’s unique about this project is the inclusion of older generational housing into a larger green, eco and family- oriented community.
At C9 Hotelworks we have advised on a number of retirement projects in Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China and Japan. One of the key issues for the sector has been developers who are looking to simply brand real estate and not do the hard yards on programming a working community.
One clear idea that is emerging, that we feel has strong broader potential is a shift from a property offering into shorter-term lease options, membership or rentals. This becomes a recurring cash flow play versus the typical blow and go real estate structure.
A strong indicator of the upside potential is Australia’s property group Lendlease’s estimated USD1.4 billion investment into Mainland China’s senior living marketplace. On offer are transferable long-term memberships with a value of approximately USD250,000. Wellness and hospitality offerings are key components of the end-product.
The reality of lower, more rationale pricing points with an understanding that senior living is transitory in nature and the long-term prospects will be a transfer into assisted-living or family care.
We continue to see real estate developers go blindly into creating offerings which do not recognise the need to build a secondary resale mechanism as well and trying to price offerings on legacy real estate models. For the most part these are going to be highly stressed financial models and not sustainable.
Senior and/or retirement living is a reality for a “greying Asia”, but for now, the lack of fundamental models and reality has yet to take hold. It will be interesting to see how Lendlease’s China outing goes, but they certainly look to be set on the right path ahead.
As for the prospects of the Kingdom, one astonishing data point on Thailand’s potential for senior living is that by 2030, according to the United Nations a quarter of the population will be over 60 years of age. Falling birth rates and an aging population have created a first world situation in the making. There is a growing long-term market, if someone can just create the right product.
Bangkok
Wat, who and why? Thai PM wants to bring monk Dhammajayo to justice.
Government opposition MPs are questioning the motives of the Thai PM to take over the reigns of the Department of Special Investigations. Some say it’s retribution for failing to being to justice the fugitive monk, and spiritual leader of the Wat (Temple) Phra Dhammakaya, Luang Por Dhammajayo.
At least one advocate of the fugitive monk Dhammakaya is a government MP, and the opposition is apparently “crawling with supporters” of the controversial Wat Phra Dhammakaya. Many others consider the temple a cult and little to do with real Buddhism.
To add to that, a key suspect in the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative embezzlement scandal is the fugitive former abbot Luang Por Dhammajayo who remains immensely popular but has evaded attempts to question or arrest him since charges were brought against him. His supporters say he vows to face justice if and when when Thailand returns to civil rule.
Wat Dhammakaya is situated north of Bangkok in Pathum Thani and resembles a Disney space exhibit more than a traditional Buddhist temple.
A bit of background…
In 2015 the temple was implicated in the Klongchan Credit Union controversy when 11.37 billion baht was taken out of the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative using dodgy cheques – some of those involved a billion baht given to the Wat Phra Dhammakaya as “donations”. Temple elders claim that Luang Por Dhammajayo was unaware that the donations were obtained illegally.
The Temple tried to settle the situation by negotiating directly with the credit union. But the Department of Special Investigations (DSI) summoned Luang Por Dhammajayo to acknowledge charges of fraud and conspiring to launder money at their Bangkok offices.
The temple requested the DSI to let him acknowledge his charges at the temple due to his deep vein thrombosis, a request refused by the DSI. When Luang Por Dhammajayo failed to appear at the DSI office to acknowledge his charges authorities launched several failed raids of the temple to search for the head abbot and laid hundreds of additional charges on the temple.
Luang Por Dhammajayo, the elusive head abbot of the controversial Wat Phra Dhammakaya
The ugly standoff between the saffron-robed monks and security authorities was the only major demonstration against the Thai junta since the coup in 2014.
The temple was in full lock down for 23 days in 2017 on orders from the junta using Article 44. The NCPO copped plenty of criticism during the time over their handling of the case. On December 20, 2017, Thai authorities emerged from the temple, empty handed. Luang Por Dhammajayo had, somehow, alluded authorities despite his alleged illnesses.
But the lawsuits are still in play.
Cut to 2019 with a new government and the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, still smarting over the entire incident – and the loss of face – has made himself ‘overseer’ of the DSI, allegedly to supervise future actions against the wayward temple and the fugitive monk.
That is being denied, but speculation about Prayut’s motives persist.
Analysts foresee a prolonged and heavily-politicised legal saga, in which Dhammachayo could eventually resurface to be granted bail. Others suggest negotiations have been in play since the Junta’s failed mission to extract him from the temple.
Meanwhile, the temple’s current efforts to ordain 5,000 monks in the next few days are seen by some as a strictly religious affair and others as a strategic move aimed at making the authorities think twice before taking any drastic steps to avoid another messy protest and barricading of the temple by monks – a bad look in international media.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin is denying speculation that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha decided to take charge of the DSI by himself because he “wanted to speed up certain cases such as the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative scandal”.
Somsak says Prayut only wanted to coordinate between the police and military on national security matters and would not interfere with any on-going case.
For now, the former Dhammakaya Temple abbot, Dhammachayo, remains elusive, probably overseas.
The unorthodox temple, often associated with “certain leading politicians” on the opposite side of Prayut, according to Thai PBS, is being forced to deny involvement in the cooperative embezzlement case.
Bangkok
Minister books meeting to discuss 120 kph speed limits on Thai motorways
PHOTO: Thai Residents
The new Thai Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob will be chairing a meeting in the middle of August to discuss the proposal to raise the speed limit of private cars on Thailand’s four-lane highways to 120 kilometres per hour.
Part of the proposal says that cars travelling in the far-right lane of a four-lane highway must also keep their speed at no less than 80 kilometres per hour.
The system will also be ‘road tested’ on Sukhumvit, Phaholyothin, Phetkasem and Mittrapab highways before a final decision is made, according to Minister Saksiam.
The police would be consulted by the transport ministry on how best role out the increases of speed limits on major arterials.
A reduction in expressway, motorway and tollway fees is also being proposed to ease the economic burden on the public. But the Minister speculates that this may only be 5-10 baht per trip as subsidising even lower tolls would impose a large economic burden on the Government.
The Minister has also promised that the issue of legalising Grab Taxi and share-riding apps, will be resolved within three months.
