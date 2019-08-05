Injured sea turtle rescued by tour boat operator in Phuket – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Nikorn Marine

An injured sea turtle has been rescued by a tour boat operator in Phuket today. The boat crew of Nikorn Marine found a sea turtle while sailing the ‘Nichakorn 2’ near Coral Island, off Chalong.

The turtle was found injured, trapped in a fishing net, with its rear left flipper missing, though the wound seemed old and had heeled over by itself.

The staff called Phuket Marine Biological Centre to come and inspect the turtle and take it back to their Centre for further treatment. The staff handed the turtle to PMBC officials at Chalong Pier around lunchtime today. More information about the turtle and its condition has yet to be revealed.

Thanks to the staff and crew on board the ‘Nichakorn 2’ for doing the right thing.

Posted by ธนวรรธน์ วาสิการ on Sunday, 4 August 2019