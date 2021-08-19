7 year old living alone after whole family contracts Covid, officials ask neighbours to help out

A 7 year old is living by himself after his 8 family members who also lived with him tested positive for Covid. Since the boy, identified as Bass, is the only family member not to test positive for Covid, he got to stay behind in his home in Nonthaburi, the province just outside of Bangkok.

A local rescue team, RX PSU, and other officials have visited Bass’s house. They confirmed that there are usually 9 people living in the house and that Bass is the only one to test negative for Covid. He was even given another Covid test recently and it still came back negative.

Bass’s grandmother, Noi, is asking for help on her grandson’s behalf as she fears he could also contract Covid.

Earlier this week, officials took 12 year old Mel and 17 year old Tee from the Nonthaburi home. Both family members had tested positive for Covid. They were subsequently brought to a field hospital. Officials are asking neighbours to help with the 7 year old boy who is living at home alone. Thai media reports that some neighbours have stepped forward to say they will make sure Bass is ok.

Bass thanked everyone who helped him but stated that he does not have Covid and can live alone just fine.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

