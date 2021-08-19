Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket entry requirements updated to admit some domestic travellers

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/dee m

Phuket officials have amended the requirements for domestic travel to the island, allowing some categories to enter. The measures are in place until at least the end of the month. According to TTR Weekly, domestic arrivals who meet the criteria below can enter Phuket via land, sea, or air.

– Anyone returning to Phuket who can produce a house registration book that confirms they are a resident of the island or anyone who can show evidence of being permanently employed on the island

– Foreign tourists in the country under the Phuket sandbox scheme or other tourism project. Drivers or service providers who can prove they are operating as part of an authorised tourism scheme, such as the sandbox.

– Anyone arriving for essential business who cannot postpone the visit. Anyone else travelling for essential reasons, who will be admitted on a case-by-case basis, at the discretion of checkpoint bosses.

All domestic travellers who meet the criteria above must be fully vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm or AstraZeneca – or a combination of Sinovac and AstraZeneca. Other approved vaccines include Pfizer, Moderna, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson, which must have been administered at least 14 days prior to arrival on the island. Recovered Covid-19 patients will be required to have a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of travel.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

Maya Taylor

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

