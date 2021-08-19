Connect with us

Vietjet to launch 4 direct cross-country routes from September

Maya Taylor

PHOTO: Wikimedia

From next month, Vietjet will resume a number of domestic routes between Thai provinces without the need to connect in Bangkok. The carrier is promoting 4 routes for around 389 baht when taxes and other fees are factored in. According to TTR Weekly, the airline has dropped its 1pm – 3pm booking window so passengers now have more time to make their reservation.

The fare sale closes at midnight on Friday, August 20. The cheap fares allow for travel from September 15 to December 31, although 3 out of the 4 routes will not be operational until October or November, reducing the qualifying travel period by 15 days or up to a month on 1 of the routes.

TTR Weekly confirms that the 4 direct routes are as follows.

– Phuket – Chiang Mai from September 15
– Phuket – Udon Thani from November 10
– Phuket – Chiang Rai from October 1
– Chiang Rai – Hat Yai from 1 October 1

The fares are non-refundable and once booked, dates and passenger names cannot be changed. However, should the airline have to cancel a flight, passengers will be given an option to rebook for another date.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

