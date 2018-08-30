Connect with us

50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences

The Thaiger & The Nation

Fifty foreign inmates in Thai prisons have been approved to serve their remaining sentence behind bars in their home countries.

The Corrections Department chief Narat Sawettanan says that inmates from Iran, France, the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands and Spain qualified for the transfers as per the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced People.

The department had since 1990 transferred 1,083 foreign inmates whose cases were finalised in courts, while 17 Thai inmates had been transferred from other countries to serve their remaining jail time in Thailand, he said.

Prisoner transfers are granted to qualified inmates so they can be near their families, and thus help to improve their behaviour and motivate them to turn over a new leaf before release back to society, said Narat.

Narat also reported that the agency’s committee for imprisonment suspension – chaired by Justice Ministry permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at – has approved the paroled release of 674 inmates from 64 prisons.

These inmates were deemed to have shown good behaviour and discipline, have undergone behavioural rehabilitation, present no threat to society, and have only a small time left to serve behind bars, he said.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

‘Boom’ denies all charges – 800 million baht bitcoin scam.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

15 hours ago

on

August 30, 2018

By

Thai actor Jiratpisit “Boom” Jaravijit and his sibling, Thanasit Jaravijit, yesterday acknowledged charges of colluding in fraud. The charges were filed by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) as part of their investigation into an alleged 800 million baht bitcoin investment scam.

The actor continues to maintain his innocence despite police insisting they have evidence against him, including an electronic account under his name to take bitcoin deposits. Jiratpisit showed up with his lawyer at 8.30am, well ahead of the appointed 10am. A CSD source said the actor was trying to avoid questions, especially about his two accused brothers, from reporters outside the Bangkok head office.

Older brother Thanasit showed up soon after to join the Jiratpisit in hearing the charges.

Following a three-hour interrogation, Jiratpisit briefly told reporters that he had nothing to do with what had happened. The actor also said he did not have contact with his elder brother and key suspect, Parinya Jaravijit, and did not know of his whereabouts.

Parinya, along with other family members including siblings Jirapisit and Thanasit, are suspects in the fraud case. Police say their bank accounts showed several hundred million baht in deposits reportedly derived from the conversion of the cryptocurrency units transferred by Finnish owner Aarni Saarimaa for bogus investments in Thai stocks and other assets.

Jiratpisit – after his August 8 arrest at a film location – and Parinya – in absentia – have been charged with money-laundering.

Jiratpisit has since been released on bail.

Police had summoned five individuals to hear the charge of colluding in fraud, namely Jiratpisit, Parinya, Thanasit, businessman Chakris Ahmad and well-known stock investor Prasit Srisuwan. Both Chakris and Prasit had on Tuesday acknowledged the charge of colluding in fraud filed by CSD deputy chief Pol Colonel Chakrit Sawasdee and maintained their innocence. Both men had also spoken to and signed a settlement deal with Saarimaa, who later said he was satisfied but declined to reveal details about the deal.

The CSD deputy chief said if the victim was satisfied with the proposed undisclosed compensations, he could withdraw the fraud complaint against the pair.

Chakrit said if Parinya, who is reportedly overseas, failed to show up yesterday as summoned, police would seek his arrest warrant without applying for a second summons. Also, citing points learned from interrogation of the accused, Chakrit said the parents – Lertchatkamon and Suwit Jaravijit – likely faced a money-laundering charge.

The parents had wired millions of baht they received from Parinya to different accounts, so a summons should be issued for them soon, the CSD deputy chief said.

Body of missing Irish man found in Kanchanaburi river

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

18 hours ago

on

August 30, 2018

By

The body of a man from Northern Ireland has been found floating on the Kwae Noi River in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district this morning after his Thai wife went to the police to say he had been missing for two days.

The body of 51 year old Robert Lytle was found just hours after his wife, 39 year old Supapansa Pornkhunthod, a resident of Bangkok’s Suan Luang district, filed a missing persons report with the Sai Yok police.

The body was found 30 kilometres downstream from the resort. It has been sent for a post-mortem at a local hospital. The woman said her husband disappeared from his room at the Krit Raft House resort on the Kwae Noi River in the Sai Yok National Park, Sai Yok district on Tuesday morning.

She said they checked into the resort on Monday evening but then had an argument so she left the room to stay with another woman, the resort’s chef. When she checked the resort room the next morning, her husband had disappeared.

Thaiger Radio News – Thursday

The Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

August 30, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

 

Continue Reading

