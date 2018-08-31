Connect with us

Chiang Mai

The world’s first mahout training school opens in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

The school bell rings and it’s off to learn how to manage and care for elephants in the world’s first mahout training school launched in Chiang Mai province.

Maetang Elephant Camp has joined forces with Chiang Mai Rajabhat University to launch the unique school which is expected to open its gates for student admissions next year, said the camp owner Wassana Thongsuk.

The school in the privately run camp will allow students to get hands-on experience in a working environment as well as specialist lessons within a well-structured course.

She said graduates would cater to the demand for mahouts from nationwide elephant camps, with mahouts earning a minimum of 15,000 baht a month.

The camp, which houses 74 elephants, is also set to completely overhaul its shows which currently demonstrate the beasts dragging logs and painting, to promote a more natural lifestyle and insight into the human-animal relationship.

Wassana said that the camp would include around-the-clock in-house veterinarian care. Four years ago the camp pioneered an elephant foot and nail spa, which successfully reduced the number of injuries from foot wounds and infection.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Chiang Mai

11 US exchange students were lost but now they’re found

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

August 30, 2018

By

A group of American exchange students got lost in a Chiang Mai forest yesterday, stranded on the edge of a cliff and had to be rescued by officials very early today (Thursday).

Fortunately, the Nok Kok Cliff above the Tad Mok Waterfall has a mobile phone signal, so the students, one boy and ten girls, managed to call tourist police last night at 7pm for help. Officials were able to track their GPS signal to rescue them at 10 minutes past midnight.

Following their rescue, the students, aged from 18 to 22, said they were exchange students studying at the Faculty of Science at Chiang Mai University and had arrived in the northern city six weeks ago.

They said they had hired a red song-taew minibus from Chiang Mai University to the Huay Tueng Tao Reservoir in Tambon Don Kaew, Mae Rim district and started walking along the forest track heading to the waterfall at 2pm.

But they later found out that they had strayed off the track and got lost so they called Chiang Mai tourist police for help.

Col Supakorn Ruansati, manager of the Huay Tueng Tao Reservoir Tourism Office, said after the tourist police told him about the incident, his staff used their mobile phone number to search for their GPS location and managed to send help. When the officials located the tourists, they warned them to stay still as they were on an 80 metre tall cliff and could easily fall.

Rescuers then dispatched four-wheel pickup trucks to rescue them. The pickups drove for about four kilometres from the first forestry checkpoint and walked 800 metres to reach the students.

Once the students were taken out of the forest to the tourism office they cheered and hugged the officials in appreciation.

Supakorn said the Huay Tueng Tao Reservoir normally closes at 6pm, when officials check whether all tourists have come out of the forest but the group had gone off on their own without informing the authorities first so the officials didn’t know they were there until they called the tourist police.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

VietJet upgrades to larger planes for Chiang Mai sectors

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

August 29, 2018

By

Vietjet, the Vietnamese-owned budget carrier, says it will add its newest Airbus A321 aircraft on some flights to Chiang Mai. Vietjet is the first airline to assign the 230-seat aircraft to a domestic route in Thailand replacing the smaller 180-seat A320 on two flights daily to Chiang Mai during the morning and evening peak traffic hours.

By mid-September, up to nine flights a day will be assigned to the A321 on the airline’s Thailand routes that have strong passenger bookings. The airline took delivery of its first A321, last January. At the recent Farnborough Air Show it confirmed orders for 129 of the aircraft.

In its second quarter 2018 financial report, Vietjet Air reported that it carried over 5.8 million passengers, an increase of 28%. This includes 4.2 million domestic passengers, up 12.7% and more than 1.6 million international passengers, up 96% over the same period of 2017.

According to its business plan the airline takes delivery of 17 Airbus aircraft this year. In the first six months Vietjet received four Airbus A321 aircraft.  In the second half of the year 13 aircraft are due for delivery. But the airline is also doing some reshuffling of its available equipment cutting the larger capacity aircraft on the busier sects whilst downgrading the plane size for other lower-performing sectors.

They say they will replace the new A321 aircraft with the smaller A320 on its Hanoi-Taipei Taoyuan, effective September 17. At the same it will reduce frequencies from 14 to 11 flights weekly.

Also on the Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei Taoyuan route it will replace the A321 with an A320 effective 28 October on one of its twice daily services.

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Land expropriation for new Chiang Mai airport expected to start next month

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

August 28, 2018

By

PHOTO: chiangmaicitylife.com

Chiang Mai’s second airport is progressing with the expropriation of private land set to start in September.

Chiang Mai City Life reports that, following the Airports of Thailand approval of new airport projects in Chiang Mai and Phuket with the budget of 125 billion baht, the board will be proceeding on the expropriation of private land.

Story about Airports of Thailand funding approval for new airports in Phuket (Phang Nga) and Chiang Mai HERE.

The second Chiang Mai airport which will be set on 7,000 rai of land, covers 3,631 rai in San Kamphaeng District, Chiang Mai, and 3,388 rai in Ban Thi District, Lamphun. Around 5,300 deeds of private land are estimated to be expropriated with compensation which is planned to conclude by September.

Read the details of the land expropriation HERE.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending