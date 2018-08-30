Samui
Police say they will seek arrest warrants for publishers of Koh Tao story
FILE PHOTO: Sairee Beach, Koh Tao
Khaosod English are reporting that Police are seeking a warrant to arrest the editor of a news site that published accounts of an alleged sexual assault on the tourist island of Koh Tao.
According to the report, the editor of the Samui Times, Su Buchanan, will be charged under cybercrime laws for defaming the island’s reputation, according to Tourist Police commander Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakpan, who also said police have concluded the reported assault of a British woman did not take place.
“I’d like to insist that we will never protect any crime or negligent official,” Surachate said.
“But in our work today, we have only one goal: to seek the truth in order to defend Thailand’s reputation.”
Surachete said an arrest warrant would also be sought for the US-based admin of CSI LA, a crowdsourced investigative Facebook page which published similar allegations.
People who shared their content will be held liable too, the Tourist Police chief said.
According to her mother, the 19 year old tourist was assaulted in the early hours of June 26 on Sairee Beach after she was drugged at a nearby bar. She said police on the neighboring island of Koh Phangan refused to take a report of the assault the next day.
Read the rest of this story from Khaosod English.
Samui
Come back and file rape complaint by Sept 25 – Thai police
The 19 year old British woman, Isabel, who claims to have been drugged, robbed and raped while vacationing on Koh Tao should come and file a complaint with Thai police before the statute of limitations in the case expires on Sept 25. This is the suggestion from Region 8 Provincial Police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sorasak Yenprem .
Thai PBS reports that he said that Region 8 Provincial Police will send a letter to the British Embassy in Bangkok to contact the woman and ask her to come to Thailand and explain to the police what happened by Sept 25 when the statute of limitations under the Thai law is due to expire.
“It is necessary for her to testify to the Thai police and undergo a physical examination.”
Pol Lt Gen Sorasak said if the woman was unable to come, she could ask the embassy to file the complaint on her behalf so as to extend the statute of limitations.
Isabel claimed after returning to Britain that she had been drugged, robbed and raped while on Koh Tao island. She claims that police refused to register her rape complaint.
Read the rest of today’s story from Thai PBS HERE.
Samui
Koh Phangan pharmacy worker apologises for bottling female tourist
Thai Rath is reporting that the pharmacy worker who smashed a bottle over the head of a female Portuguese tourist on Koh Phangan has apologised for his actions.
But he stopped short of apologising to the victim. He blames the tourist and her friend for starting the incident and says that anyone who had heard the full story and seen all the different videos would have come to the same conclusion about the girls’ behaviour.
He also asked people on social media to stop commenting about his parents saying that the comments were hurtful.
After the provincial police chief Maj Gen Apichart Bunsrirot ordered some action the local police on Koh Pangan charged 29 year old Jakkrit Jantasorn from Chiang Rai and another pharmacy worker Pitiphat Sangkhaha from Pattalung with assault.
Jakkrit smashed the bottle over the tourist’s head while Pitiphat allegedly handled the woman.
Thai Rath reports that Jakkrit told police that he asked three times for the tourists to move away from the shop. Finally he threatened to throw water at them. He says one tourist assaulted his friend and the matter escalated. He admitted the situation had got out of control.
In his statement he said: “I would like to apologise to everyone and the people of Koh Phangan.
Meanwhile, the woman who was on the receiving end of the bottle has left Koh Phangan after the Full Moon Party without making a report to police. Police say she has boarded a plane in Phuket heading for Dubai. Another report alleges she didn’t pay the Koh Phangan clinic that attended to her injury.
Jakkrit finished by saying that he had been of good character in the five years he worked at the pharmacy on the island.
STORY: Thai Rath
Samui
“No evidence of a rape” – Koh Tao
Pol Maj Gen Surachete Hakparn, the deputy tourist police commissioner currently on Koh Tao, says police investigators have not found any evidence or information that would support a rape case as claimed by a British backpacker. But he did welcome any evidence from the UK teenager to prove her claims.
Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakparn was assigned by the national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda to investigate the case. Police have also invited her return to Thailand to make her case. The crime-busting police officer arrived in Koh Tao on a fact-finding mission yesterday.
Accompanied by Koh Tao police, tourist police, immigration officials and the mayor of Koh Tao, Pol Maj Gen Surachet inspected Sai Ree beach where the victim claimed the alleged rape took place, the bar where she suspected she was drugged, and the hostel where she stayed with three companions during their vacation on the scenic island popular among backpackers.
The 19 year old British tourist claims she was drugged, raped and robbed of her cellphone, credit cards and 3,000 baht in cash. However, she alleged that the Koh Pha-ngan police refused to accept her rape complaint (after she took a ferry to the neighboring island to attend the monthly Full Moon party).
Pol Maj Gen Surachet says he talked to the hostel owner, Ms Pathra Jamtrakul, who told the police that she saw the British tourist cry and asked her what happened to her and was told she regretted having an affair with a male companion.
Judging from forensic evidence collected, testimonies from witnesses and documents, the tourist police deputy commissioner said police didn’t find any evidence of a rape case, as claimed.
He also warned that if the case was proven to be fabricated, those who posted the information about the case in the social media and those who shared the information would face charges in violation of the computer crime law.
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
Police say they will seek arrest warrants for publishers of Koh Tao story
Sister and boyfriend arrested over alleged rape of 12 year old autistic girl
PPHO Chief apologises for the hospital’s mistake over gauze left in body
Come back and file rape complaint by Sept 25 – Thai police
Arson attack on Yala electricity building and vehicles
Emergency water shut off hits Kathu
Pattaya police told to clean up their act
‘Boom’ denies all charges – 800 million baht bitcoin scam.
Complaints over gauze left in body, wrong injections at Phuket Hospital
Body of missing Irish man found in Kanchanaburi river
11 US exchange students were lost but now they’re found
“It’s ok, it’s just a drill” – Phuket Airport
Thailand makes you fat
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Cute dogs and a friendly smile – recipe for a 15 year scam
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Phuket5 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Samui2 days ago
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
-
Samui3 days ago
Local police ordered to investigate alleged Koh Tao rape
-
Phuket5 days ago
Big-bike rider killed on Phuket road
-
Phuket4 days ago
One rescued, one missing after rescue at Karon Beach
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket’s first purpose-built school mindfulness centre opens at UWC Thailand
You must be logged in to post a comment Login