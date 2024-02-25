Abused temple dog rescued by Thai gold heir finds care

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A formerly abused temple dog has found a new lease on life after being adopted by the heir to a prominent gold shop empire. The dog, once blind due to mistreatment by a temple abbot, now enjoys the comforts of a loving home, complete with personal caretakers.

The dog’s plight came to light when the abbot’s actions led to its blindness. In response, Watchdog Thailand intervened, coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the animal received the necessary medical treatment. The foundation’s efforts were instrumental in the canine’s recovery and subsequent adoption.

The heir to the Hua Seng Heng gold shop, Fiatt Matukorn Pasawong, has provided the dog with a new home. Fiatt shared images on social media of his daughter, Saendee, with the dog, emphasising the joy the new addition has brought to their family.

He captioned the post, “Teaching my child to pray for blessings, she always ends up praying for a new dog. Today, her wish came true. Amo (the angel stray dog) was brought to be cared for by Grandma, and now Saendee plays with her every day.”

Mo Naphatsanan, Fiatt’s sister, revealed clips of the dog’s transformed life, now nicknamed Kun Nhu Yon, as the dog was warmly welcomed into the Bangkok home. The family has created a safe environment for Yon, and despite her blindness, they are confident she feels surrounded by love. Mo expressed her gratitude to her mother on Instagram for welcoming the fourth rescue dog into their home, reported Sanook.

Follow us on :













“Love heals everything. We picked up Yon earlier, had the area fenced for her safety, and spent nearly four hours helping her get accustomed to her new home. Surrounded by love and care, Yon relaxed, sat down, relieved herself, lay down, and eventually slept.

“She may be blind, but I’m sure Yon can feel the love. Soon, she’ll get used to her new Burmese nickname Yoh, which we all pronounce differently. P.S. Thank you, Mom, for this is the fourth dog that I’ve rescued and brought home for you to care for. The other three are country dogs, and this one is on with plenty of caretakers.”