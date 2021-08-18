Connect with us

Thailand

18 arrested at Bang Lamung birthday party, ecstasy seized

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Ian Fuller/Flickr

Police in Bang Lamung, a district in Chon Buri, have arrested 18 people yesterday at a birthday party. The raid, which made it a surprise birthday party in a way, happened at 11 pm at a home in the Nong Pla Yen sub-district.

Police were alerted to the birthday party from a concerned citizen who was reportedly afraid the party could lead to a Covid outbreak. So, the police decided to stage a raid.

At the house, police found 18 people, many of whom were teenagers. Police say there was an abundance of drugs and alcohol present at the scene. Among the drugs present at the birthday party, at least 40 ecstasy tablets were found.

Police did not identify what other drugs may have been present at the scene but they did provide a picture of several small baggies that contained crystalline looking substances, orange pills, and green pills.

Everyone at the party was arrested. Their names have not been released by the police. The police do say the party attendees face strict charges owing to the Covid rules that prohibit gatherings of more than 5 people and require people to social distance. Breaking the law is an infringement of the Emergency Decree that was put in place to curb the spread of Covid.

The suspects were brought to the Pattaya City Police Station. Police say 6 of the 18 suspects have already tested positive for having drugs in their systems. They did not state whether the drugs in question were ecstasy or a different substance. It was also not stated whether the suspects have been tested for Covid.

The birthday party was reportedly for one of the guest’s 21st birthday. A picture from the scene captured a birthday cake with Minnie Mouse on it.

Last month, a birthday party was broken up in Thong Lor. 21 arrests were made.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DiggR
2021-08-18 12:21
Tough time for the youth to curb their social peer pressure
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket42 mins ago

Family of Phuket murder suspect does not plan to request bail
Thailand1 hour ago

GMT | Mating macaques in Hua Hin, Phuket adds extra checks at border | August 18
Thailand2 hours ago

18 arrested at Bang Lamung birthday party, ecstasy seized

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Massage businesses file class action suit against government over Covid restrictions
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Thammasat University seeks to import alternative Covid-19 vaccines
Crime3 hours ago

Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Government says Sinovac works, despite claims of lower efficacy against variants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases and 312 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Cabinet approves 9.3 billion baht for procurement of Pfizer doses
Best of16 hours ago

Awesome places to visit in Northern Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Royal Thai Police issue warning on scams and online threats
Thailand19 hours ago

Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 7+7 approved for Phuket, new record Covid deaths | August 17
Guides20 hours ago

Top 10 attractions to visit in Thailand according to locals
World20 hours ago

Saint-Tropez wildfire forces thousands to leave French resort hotspot
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending