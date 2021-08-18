Thailand
18 arrested at Bang Lamung birthday party, ecstasy seized
Police in Bang Lamung, a district in Chon Buri, have arrested 18 people yesterday at a birthday party. The raid, which made it a surprise birthday party in a way, happened at 11 pm at a home in the Nong Pla Yen sub-district.
Police were alerted to the birthday party from a concerned citizen who was reportedly afraid the party could lead to a Covid outbreak. So, the police decided to stage a raid.
At the house, police found 18 people, many of whom were teenagers. Police say there was an abundance of drugs and alcohol present at the scene. Among the drugs present at the birthday party, at least 40 ecstasy tablets were found.
Police did not identify what other drugs may have been present at the scene but they did provide a picture of several small baggies that contained crystalline looking substances, orange pills, and green pills.
Everyone at the party was arrested. Their names have not been released by the police. The police do say the party attendees face strict charges owing to the Covid rules that prohibit gatherings of more than 5 people and require people to social distance. Breaking the law is an infringement of the Emergency Decree that was put in place to curb the spread of Covid.
The suspects were brought to the Pattaya City Police Station. Police say 6 of the 18 suspects have already tested positive for having drugs in their systems. They did not state whether the drugs in question were ecstasy or a different substance. It was also not stated whether the suspects have been tested for Covid.
The birthday party was reportedly for one of the guest’s 21st birthday. A picture from the scene captured a birthday cake with Minnie Mouse on it.
Last month, a birthday party was broken up in Thong Lor. 21 arrests were made.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Family of Phuket murder suspect does not plan to request bail
GMT | Mating macaques in Hua Hin, Phuket adds extra checks at border | August 18
18 arrested at Bang Lamung birthday party, ecstasy seized
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Massage businesses file class action suit against government over Covid restrictions
Thammasat University seeks to import alternative Covid-19 vaccines
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
Government says Sinovac works, despite claims of lower efficacy against variants
Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases and 312 deaths
Cabinet approves 9.3 billion baht for procurement of Pfizer doses
Awesome places to visit in Northern Thailand
Royal Thai Police issue warning on scams and online threats
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Thailand News Today | 7+7 approved for Phuket, new record Covid deaths | August 17
Top 10 attractions to visit in Thailand according to locals
Saint-Tropez wildfire forces thousands to leave French resort hotspot
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
Anti-government protests, clashes with police continue for second day in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Protests3 days ago
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
- Bangkok3 days ago
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Recent comments: