Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Massage businesses file class action suit against government over Covid restrictions

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/smalljude

Thailand’s massage parlours and spas are suing the government, demanding compensation for the loss of income they’ve endured as a result of Covid-19 partial lockdowns. Thai PBS World reports that 172 massage parlours and spas filed a class action suit against the Finance Ministry and the government. They are demanding to be compensated for the financial losses they’ve suffered since last year, as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the Thai PBS World, the suit has the support of Aksika Chantarawinji and Pitak Yotha, MPs from the opposition Move Forward Party. Aksika has spoken out in defence of the massage businesses, saying they haven’t received any compensation or financial assistance, despite being closed since last year and hearing repeated promises of soft loans from the government. Furthermore, despite working in high-risk jobs, calls for vaccines for massage workers have been ignored.

Meanwhile, the deputy leader of the Move Forward Party says the class action suit is being brought in order to get justice in a court of law. Sirikanya Tansakul describes the government’s treatment of massage businesses as unfair and insensitive and says the legal action will set a precedent for other businesses who’ve been similarly affected.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)54 seconds ago

Massage businesses file class action suit against government over Covid restrictions
Coronavirus Vaccines18 mins ago

Thammasat University seeks to import alternative Covid-19 vaccines
Crime35 mins ago

Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Government says Sinovac works, despite claims of lower efficacy against variants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases and 312 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Cabinet approves 9.3 billion baht for procurement of Pfizer doses
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of14 hours ago

Awesome places to visit in Northern Thailand
Thailand16 hours ago

Royal Thai Police issue warning on scams and online threats
Thailand17 hours ago

Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 7+7 approved for Phuket, new record Covid deaths | August 17
Guides17 hours ago

Top 10 attractions to visit in Thailand according to locals
World18 hours ago

Saint-Tropez wildfire forces thousands to leave French resort hotspot
Best of18 hours ago

Fun activities to do in Koh Lanta, Thailand
Thailand19 hours ago

Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending