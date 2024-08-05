Reel trouble in Phuket: Man hooked for fishing in temple pond

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 16:48, 05 August 2024| Updated: 16:48, 05 August 2024
65 1 minute read
Reel trouble in Phuket: Man hooked for fishing in temple pond

A Thai man in Phuket sparked controversy by fishing in front of people releasing fish at a temple pond, and ignoring their reactions. The incident, which took place at Wat Chaiyathararam in Chalong, was captured in a 29-second video shared by the Facebook page Newshawk Phuket.

The video shows a man in a black shirt calmly fishing, despite onlookers releasing fish into the pond. This action has led to a wave of criticism from the local community. One resident questioned if this behaviour is considered normal.

“I even spoke loudly to my friend, but he just sat there quietly, continuing to fish. I don’t know who owns this pond but fishing right in front of people feeding the fish is too much.”

The video also shows two to three other individuals on the right side of the frame, partially obscured by trees. The location is identified as the area for fish release within Wat Chaiyathararam, commonly known as Wat Chalong, in Mueang Phuket District.

Related news

Since the video went public, it garnered significant attention and prompted numerous comments. The community is divided, with many criticising the man’s insensitivity and lack of respect for the temple’s traditions and the people participating in the fish release.

“Phuket, this is too much. Fishing right in front of people releasing fish,” the Newshawk Phuket page captioned the video. The post has since been widely shared, drawing reactions from people both within and outside Phuket.

The practice of releasing fish is a common Buddhist tradition, symbolising the act of making merit and showing compassion towards living beings. This tradition is often observed at temples, where devotees release fish into ponds as a way of earning merit and seeking blessings. The man’s behaviour has been viewed as disrespectful and contrary to these values, said one netizen.

“Is this normal? Even when I spoke to my friend loudly, he just continued sitting and fishing without care.”

The sentiment reflects the community’s frustration and the cultural clash evident in the video. Despite the backlash, the man remained unfazed, continuing his fishing activity. His indifference has only intensified the criticism, with many calling for more respect towards religious practices and communal spaces.

Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Five teens arrested after violent Pattaya Beach birthday clash

Five teens arrested after violent Pattaya Beach birthday clash

Published: 16:05, 05 August 2024
Thai woman loses 50,000 baht to boyfriend after 2 days of dating

Thai woman loses 50,000 baht to boyfriend after 2 days of dating

Published: 15:59, 05 August 2024
Snake vs. gecko battle: ‘Room’ for drama outside the bedroom

Snake vs. gecko battle: ‘Room’ for drama outside the bedroom

Published: 15:53, 05 August 2024
Thai police &#8216;shuttle&#8217; of support for Olympic badminton gold

Thai police ‘shuttle’ of support for Olympic badminton gold

Published: 15:33, 05 August 2024