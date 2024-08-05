Reel trouble in Phuket: Man hooked for fishing in temple pond

A Thai man in Phuket sparked controversy by fishing in front of people releasing fish at a temple pond, and ignoring their reactions. The incident, which took place at Wat Chaiyathararam in Chalong, was captured in a 29-second video shared by the Facebook page Newshawk Phuket.

The video shows a man in a black shirt calmly fishing, despite onlookers releasing fish into the pond. This action has led to a wave of criticism from the local community. One resident questioned if this behaviour is considered normal.

“I even spoke loudly to my friend, but he just sat there quietly, continuing to fish. I don’t know who owns this pond but fishing right in front of people feeding the fish is too much.”

The video also shows two to three other individuals on the right side of the frame, partially obscured by trees. The location is identified as the area for fish release within Wat Chaiyathararam, commonly known as Wat Chalong, in Mueang Phuket District.

Since the video went public, it garnered significant attention and prompted numerous comments. The community is divided, with many criticising the man’s insensitivity and lack of respect for the temple’s traditions and the people participating in the fish release.

“Phuket, this is too much. Fishing right in front of people releasing fish,” the Newshawk Phuket page captioned the video. The post has since been widely shared, drawing reactions from people both within and outside Phuket.

The practice of releasing fish is a common Buddhist tradition, symbolising the act of making merit and showing compassion towards living beings. This tradition is often observed at temples, where devotees release fish into ponds as a way of earning merit and seeking blessings. The man’s behaviour has been viewed as disrespectful and contrary to these values, said one netizen.

“Is this normal? Even when I spoke to my friend loudly, he just continued sitting and fishing without care.”

The sentiment reflects the community’s frustration and the cultural clash evident in the video. Despite the backlash, the man remained unfazed, continuing his fishing activity. His indifference has only intensified the criticism, with many calling for more respect towards religious practices and communal spaces.