Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

Yesterday, June 14, cyber police dismantled a significant online gambling network known as FAST24H in Pattaya.

The operation revealed a monthly circulation of over 9 million baht. Police Major General Trirong Phiewphan ordered the raid, which resulted in the arrest of two people.

Police Major General Trirong Phiewphan, together with Police Major General Kritchat Bumrungrattanayot and other officials, led the operation involving cyber police and an investigative team. They executed a search warrant at a luxurious condominium in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Arrests were made of 22 year old Chanachai and 24 year old Siwakorn. Confiscated items included two computers, a router, seven bank account books, nine bank debit cards, modified blank guns of calibres .38 and .380, and 52 rounds of .380 ammunition.

The investigation was prompted by the discovery of the FAST24H website, offering online gambling services for four months, with over 6,800 members and monthly financial transactions exceeding 9 million baht (US$277,605). The investigative team identified Chana Chai and Siwakorn as administrators of this network.

Based in Chon Buri, the two were involved in different aspects of the operation. Chana Chai was responsible for creating advertising clips for the gambling website, while Siwakorn managed marketing and digital advertising to attract customers. Each earned between 20,000 to 40,000 baht (US$615 to 1,235) monthly for their roles.

The charges brought against them include organising and advertising illegal online gambling activities without permission and possession and use of firearms and ammunition without authorisation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a military colonel is now the subject of an arrest warrant for allegedly operating an online gambling network and concealing luxury cars within a military compound. Police have confiscated assets valued at 10 million baht and apprehended six individuals believed to be administrators of the operation.

On May 13, officers from Provincial Police Region 7 in Nakhon Pathom, under the leadership of Police Major General Pongpan Wongmaneethej, carried out coordinated raids at three sites connected to the illegal network.