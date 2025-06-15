Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

Seized servers and cash reveal scale of high-stakes online betting ring

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee17 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 15, 2025
57 1 minute read
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, June 14, cyber police dismantled a significant online gambling network known as FAST24H in Pattaya.

The operation revealed a monthly circulation of over 9 million baht. Police Major General Trirong Phiewphan ordered the raid, which resulted in the arrest of two people.

Police Major General Trirong Phiewphan, together with Police Major General Kritchat Bumrungrattanayot and other officials, led the operation involving cyber police and an investigative team. They executed a search warrant at a luxurious condominium in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Arrests were made of 22 year old Chanachai and 24 year old Siwakorn. Confiscated items included two computers, a router, seven bank account books, nine bank debit cards, modified blank guns of calibres .38 and .380, and 52 rounds of .380 ammunition.

The investigation was prompted by the discovery of the FAST24H website, offering online gambling services for four months, with over 6,800 members and monthly financial transactions exceeding 9 million baht (US$277,605). The investigative team identified Chana Chai and Siwakorn as administrators of this network.

Based in Chon Buri, the two were involved in different aspects of the operation. Chana Chai was responsible for creating advertising clips for the gambling website, while Siwakorn managed marketing and digital advertising to attract customers. Each earned between 20,000 to 40,000 baht (US$615 to 1,235) monthly for their roles.

The charges brought against them include organising and advertising illegal online gambling activities without permission and possession and use of firearms and ammunition without authorisation, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a military colonel is now the subject of an arrest warrant for allegedly operating an online gambling network and concealing luxury cars within a military compound. Police have confiscated assets valued at 10 million baht and apprehended six individuals believed to be administrators of the operation.

On May 13, officers from Provincial Police Region 7 in Nakhon Pathom, under the leadership of Police Major General Pongpan Wongmaneethej, carried out coordinated raids at three sites connected to the illegal network.

Latest Thailand News
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow Pattaya News

Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

17 minutes ago
Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring Crime News

Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring

37 minutes ago
Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel

57 minutes ago
Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured Crime News

Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women Crime News

Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women

3 hours ago
Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla Crime News

Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom Crime News

Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom

3 hours ago
Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft Crime News

Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft

3 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint

4 hours ago
Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall Road deaths

Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall

4 hours ago
Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit Thailand News

Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit

4 hours ago
Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers Thailand News

Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers

4 hours ago
Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three Bangkok News

Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three

4 hours ago
Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five South Thailand News

Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five

5 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

23 hours ago
Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre Thailand News

Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre

23 hours ago
Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun Pattaya News

Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

24 hours ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice

24 hours ago
Thailand brushes off Cambodia&#8217;s border threat as tensions simmer Thailand News

Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

1 day ago
Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears Thailand News

Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears

1 day ago
Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October Thailand News

Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October

1 day ago
Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year Business News

Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy

1 day ago
Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown Pattaya News

Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee17 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 15, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x