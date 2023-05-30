11 year old girl left distraught after hair raising buzz cut drama

PHOTO via iStock

An 11 year old girl was left distressed after a hairdresser mistakenly cut her hair into a short buzz style meant for boys in Pangmakha, Kamphaengphet province. Despite her grandmother’s explicit request for a “student’s haircut,” the stylist ignored their objections and continued cutting her hair.

The girl’s mother turned to a Facebook group, “Free Legal Advice Forum” to seek help and advice on the situation. According to her, the stylist didn’t charge for the haircut and offered the girl a hat as a form of compensation. However, the girl’s mental state has been severely affected as she now refuses to go to school or socialise with others. The mother is concerned that her daughter might consider taking drastic measures due to her low self-esteem.

Many netizens have been offering their opinions and suggestions on the girl’s ordeal, some stating that it could be a misunderstanding between the grandmother and the hairstylist. Some suggested finding a nice wig for the girl and talking to her school teacher to understand and support her. A Facebook group called “Kamphaengphet Complaints – Talk to Us” shared the story, including the mother’s 10-minute phone call with the hairdresser. No agreement was reached during the call.

The girl’s mother, who works in Bangkok, worried that she might not be able to handle her emotional burden. The Kamphaengphet Office of Justice has offered the family assistance, fearing the girl’s mental state could lead to tragedy.

Attempts to contact the hairstylist involved in the incident by journalists have so far been unsuccessful.

For a few years, the debate surrounding students’ haircuts has been intense. It seems that the ‘Bad Student’ campaign, along with its relentless criticisms aimed at the Thai education minister, has achieved its desired impact. Read more about the significant transformation of Thai students HERE.