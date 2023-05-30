Jan Lorenzen named new Director of Food and Beverage at Angsana Laguna Phuket

IMAGE: Jan Lorenzen, new Director of Food and Beverage and ATOLL at Angsana Laguna Phuket

Angsana Laguna Phuket is pleased to announce the appointment of Jan Lorenzen as Director of Food and Beverage. He brings to the resort over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, including recently as the Cluster Director, Food and Beverage at ONYX Hospitality.

Jan began his career at The Landmark Hotel, London, working to become Director of Food and Beverage of a new opening 5-star resort in Vietnam before joining Angsana Laguna Phuket. Jan graduated from the Gilon Institute of Higher Education Switzerland. His exceptional use of skills and knowledge and attention to finesse favourably manoeuvred his career up the ladder.

In light of his recent appointment, Jan said…

‘I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Angsana Laguna Phuket. With extensive experience in the Food and Beverage industry, I hope to introduce diverse offerings to the menus, including a flavourful mix of Asian and International cuisine with a strong focus on service delivery. I look forward to elevating the guest experience in the overall Food and Beverage aspect.’ Said Jan in light of his recent appointment.

Anders Dimblad, Area General Manager of Angsana Laguna Phuket added…

‘Jan Lorenzen is a seasoned Food and Beverage professional with extensive knowledge of global luxury and fine dining. We are thrilled to welcome Jan’s energy, creativity, and vision at work in each of our beloved restaurants and bars at Angsana.’

Under Jan’s guidance as Food & Beverage Director, Angsana Laguna Phuket’s team will work on procuring and serving high-quality ingredients that speak to the resort’s landscape. Visitors can expect upgraded presentations in the restaurants, extended local partnerships, themed activations and artisan bar inclusions, all while taking a more sustainable approach to meet guests’ needs.

The hotel’s beverage program will deliver signature drinks while introducing new, uniquely Angsana favourites, including handcrafted cocktails, biodynamic wines, luxury champagnes and craft spirits.

For reservations, call 076-358500 or email: FBreservation-lagunaphuket@angsana.com