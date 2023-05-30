Brawl erupts between foreigners and Thai driver on road in Phuket (video)

Photo via MRG Online

A Thai minibus driver filed a complaint at Chalong Police Station yesterday after some foreigners broke two side view mirrors of his vehicle during a dispute on the road in Phuket.

The Thai minibus driver, Monnaphan Makaraphan, told police that he was involved in a dispute with the foreign drivers and passengers of a red Toyota Yaris hatchback. He admitted that he and the foreign driver cut each other off on the Chaofa East Road in the Vichit sub-district of Phuket.

Subsequently, both drivers pulled over to the side of the road in an attempt to resolve the conflict. Amid the rain, two to three foreigners abruptly exited the hatchback and approached him. Unfortunately, they failed to agree with each other, and one of the foreigners ran into his minibus and smashed the side view mirrors. The foreign group then went back to their car and drove away from the scene.

The Superintendent of the Chalong Police Station, Ekkarat Plaiduang, told MGR Online that the incident was far beyond his supervision. Ekkarat clarified that the road fell under the jurisdiction of the Vichit Police Station and promptly informed the officers there about the matter.

Vichit Police Station officers told the press that they are operating an investigation into the case and a search for foreign suspects. Further development on the case will be soon disclosed.

A separate incident resembling this altercation took place on Wednesday, May 24, when a foreigner assaulted a Chinese man on the sidewalk along Southern Pattaya Road in Pattaya.

The attacker’s Thai wife blamed the Chinese victim for crashing his car into her and almost killing her. The Thai woman encouraged her foreign boyfriend to attack the Chinese man and prevented others from interfering.

A Thai witness captured the incident on video and shared it with Thai netizens to pressure relevant authorities to provide justice to the victim.