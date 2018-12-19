New red flags set up at Maya Bay to prevent tourist swimmers | The Thaiger

Subscribe to The Thaiger

Krabi

New red flags set up at Maya Bay to prevent tourist swimmers

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

5 hours ago

on

New red flags set up at Maya Bay to prevent tourist swimmers

The Mu-Koh Phi Phi National Park Officers have set new red flags around Maya Bay to prevent boats and tourists swimming into the area.

Red flags and signs have also been placed at the Bay’s entrance that to prevent entry and swimming into the closed bay.

National park officer say that there were some tour boat operators who have suggested tourists to swim into Maya Bay area. Some tourists have swum and entered coral restoration area.

Maya Bay was closed indefinitely, extending an initial six month closure earlier this year.

Read more about the indefinite closure HERE.

Frequent schools of black-tip reef sharks are being sighted swimming in knee-deep water around the beaches of the Phi-Phi islands, causing hope among conservationists that the closure is starting to help the tourist-magnet recover.

Read more about the reef sharks returning to Maya Bay HERE.

New red flags set up at Maya Bay to prevent tourist swimmers | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years.

Krabi

Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

5 days ago

on

December 14, 2018

By

Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle

The Plai Praya Police in Krabi have been notified that a man has sustained serious injuries after being shot at a house in Plai Praya.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find blood all over the floor. Bullet holes were found in the windows and doors of the residence. Four M16 rifle cartridges were found on the ground

23 year old Suppachock Bangsok, a motorbike mechanic, had sustained serious injuries as a result of bullet wounds and had already been taken to Krabi Hospital in critical condition.

32 year old Kietisak Choochaui, the alleged gunman, was later arrested at his house nearby.

Kietisak told police that he was jealous as Suppachock was always talking with his wife. Kietisak admitted that he and his wife have being separated as they were having problems with their relationship.

Kietisak was taken to Plai Praya Police Station where he has been assisting police with their enquiries.

Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle | News by The Thaiger

Krabi

UPDATE: Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 days ago

on

December 13, 2018

By

UPDATE: Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats

In a follow up to our article yesterday about the man being arrested ‘in possession of exotic mixed wild cats;, Junie Kovacs, the Founder of the Lanta Animal Welfare has sent The Thaiger an update, saying…

“Even though members from Lanta Animal Welfare and wild life officers tried to convince the man that it would be best to sterilise the kittens, he refused.”

This is yesterday’s story….

A man has been arrested after being found in possession of mixed protected wild cats which, authorities claim, are very ‘fierce’.

Officers went to a house in Koh Lanta, Krabi after they were notified that a man was keeping protected Leopard Cats.

A male three year old Leopard Cat weighing two kilograms were found inside a big cage at the house. 33 year old Supakdee Sangkhao said he was the the owner of the cat.

Officers also found a female Bengal Cat and 17 kittens walking around the house. Officers believe the kittens are a mixture of Leopard Cat and Bengal Cat.

Supakdee has also been charged with illegal possession of protected animals.

Supakdee says, “Local people gave me this Leopard Cat since it was very young. A European tourist gave me the Bangal Cat. I didn’t know that keeping them was illegal.”

The mixture of these two wild cat cat breeds are very popular amongst people who like cats. They are quite large and have fur like tiger. They cost from ten thousands to hundred thousand baht. Police suspect that Supakdee was breeding the cats commercially and are conducting further investigations.

UPDATE: Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats | News by The Thaiger

Krabi

Wandering crocodile found at Krabi restaurant

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 days ago

on

December 13, 2018

By

Wandering crocodile found at Krabi restaurant

A crocodile has shown up last night at a restaurant in Krabi (without a booking).

Krabi rescue workers were notified that there was a stray crocodile hanging around the ‘Wangtong’ restaurant in Ao Luek, Krabi.

Rescue workers and police headed to the rear of the restaurant to find three dogs were barking at the 1.7 metre crocodile. There was a leash around the crocodile‘s head. It took about 10 minutes to catch the wandering croc.

Khun Sutin told police that while he was taking care of customers at his restaurant he heard the three dogs barking. He went out to check and discovered they were barking at the crocodile.

The crocodile was taken to Ao Luek Police Station while police try and find its owner.

Wandering crocodile found at Krabi restaurant | News by The Thaiger

Trending