New red flags set up at Maya Bay to prevent tourist swimmers | The Thaiger

The Mu-Koh Phi Phi National Park Officers have set new red flags around Maya Bay to prevent boats and tourists swimming into the area.

Red flags and signs have also been placed at the Bay’s entrance that to prevent entry and swimming into the closed bay.

National park officer say that there were some tour boat operators who have suggested tourists to swim into Maya Bay area. Some tourists have swum and entered coral restoration area.

Maya Bay was closed indefinitely, extending an initial six month closure earlier this year.

Read more about the indefinite closure HERE.

Frequent schools of black-tip reef sharks are being sighted swimming in knee-deep water around the beaches of the Phi-Phi islands, causing hope among conservationists that the closure is starting to help the tourist-magnet recover.

Read more about the reef sharks returning to Maya Bay HERE.





. Or .